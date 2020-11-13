By Rebecca Nelson

There are plenty of reasons why gift-giving is important and valued during Christmas. It can be a way to say thank you, show appreciation, or let someone feel that you care for him/her. Sometimes we’re tongue-tied in expressing our genuine feelings or emotions in words, and so we can let our gifts speak of our thanks to the recipient.

Christmas is the perfect time of the year for exchanging gifts with family and friends. But, we become more bothered about what item we should give to them and anxious if the gift would put a smile or not. Instead of worrying too much about it, you might want to consider wrapping these exciting kitchen essentials as Christmas presents.

1. Oven Toaster

The oven toaster is a small electric kitchen appliance designed for various quick-and-easy cooking methods like toasting and broiling. Moreover, the top and bottom coils inside the chamber release infrared heat that allows the food to be cooked. This smaller version of the heavy-duty oven can have 2-3 racks where the baking trays are attached or placed. By visiting Foodal.com you can buy the most dependable and high-quality oven toaster as your gift.

2. Russian Piping Tips

This coming Christmas could be a sweet tooth’s feast, with decadent desserts served to satisfy the cravings. Cupcakes are one of the popular baked goods that appeals to the young and young at heart. And, you can’t call a cupcake without its frosting. Therefore, giving Russian piping tips would put color and vibrancy to the cupcake. Find that special piping tip that’s not ordinary, like one that automatically creates floral-patterned frosting.

3. Ratchet Mill

Pounding and crushing whole herbs and spices in mortar and pestle can be tiring and would take a decade to make (just kidding). But, there’s a kitchen tool that will lessen such prolonging kitchen agony, the ratchet mill. This tool has a similar purpose to mortar and pestle, to grind, but in the fastest way. Also, since it’s portable and small, it doesn’t consume much space.

4. Set of Knives

Expect that there are tons of dishes for Christmas. The sound of the chopped ingredients on the chopping block pervades the kitchen. But, if the knives are dull, things could turn into a cutthroat space. With that said, why not give a set of knives as a present? Find a set that contains numerous knife blades like fillet, butcher, utility, serrated, chef’s knives. If it comes in a wooden or plastic kitchen knives organizer, it wouldn’t be easily cluttered.

5. Automatic Pan Stirrer

Making sauces for your pasta and stews that need attention can be difficult to manage and do, especially if someone has a child who throws tantrums. But, you can ease their burden by giving them an automatic pan stirrer. This modern kitchen tool automatically rotates and stirs the sauce or stew in the pan. Hence, gone are the days of serving burnt and unappetizing foods.

6. Manual Coffee Grinder

Indeed, nothing beats an early morning grind fueled by a cup of freshly brewed coffee.

The manual coffee grinder is an excellent present to give to coffee connoisseurs who are always in a hurry. This is an efficient tool for grinding coffee beans anywhere. Many are small enough to be portable and doesn’t occupy much space. More importantly, buy only those sturdy and high-quality manual coffee grinder so that it would go for the long run.

7. Immersion Blender

Immersion blenders are a hand-held design of the typical blenders. It has blades attached on one end, covered with a protective case to avoid skin contact for safety measures. This portable blender is suitable for making soups and sauces. All you have to do is put it in the pot or pan and let the tool do its thing.

8. Non-stick Pans and Baking Pans

Sometimes, it’s kind of defeating in the kitchen when the food doesn’t easily come out from the pan or baking dish, and we don’t want that to happen during Christmas food preparation, right? Non-stick pans and baking pans have become essentials in every kitchen. The fried food doesn’t stick on the pan, and there will never be a crumbled cake served on the table since the batter doesn’t stick on the bottom and sides of the pan.

9. Food Dehydrator

A food dehydrator is a great gift to give this Christmas since it provides immense assistance to those who plan to bake fruitcakes. This kitchen accessory removes the fruit or vegetable’s liquid content or moisture and turns it into a desiccated product. You can dehydrate the plums and dates so that you won’t have to buy the preserved ones for your fruitcake.

10. Mandolin

Since the food during Christmas eve is heavy, pairing it with a fresh vegetable salad on the side cuts the food’s fatty taste. While it takes time cutting and julienning the vegetables, why not purchase a mandolin as your gift? This kitchen tool is handy. It’s easier to cut all the vegetables because all you have to do is slide them into the blade attached to the tool. You can also adjust the thickness according to what you prefer.

Takeaway

While we are so busy preparing for the presents that we will give, we seem to have forgotten that it’s always the thought that counts. As long as the gift speaks of your genuine kindness, the receiver will immediately feel it. Hence, don’t stress yourself too much this Christmas and just enjoy the radiance of the Yuletide season.