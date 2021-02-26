By Jane Lucas

One of the best keys to taking a business to the next level is through employing people. Beyond that, you can boost your business even further by then investing in those same employees. It’s a tried and tested measure that businesses from all industries use. If your employees are better at the job, your business is going to grow more readily and bring in more customers and sales.

But how do you do that? How can you get them firing on all cylinders so that they’re doing the best for your business? Different industries try different techniques. Office based businesses might try one, whereas businesses in manufacturing will focus on another. Here are some of the most powerful ones which you could try.

Cut Down On Unnecessary Workload

You don’t want your staff to be spending time on menial tasks. This is especially the case if you have a skilled workforce. However, there are ways to help you better manage this. For example, if your staff are spending too long wading through letters, a virtual mailbox and business address service might be the solution. You can also do an admin audit. What kind of systems and procedures do your workforce follow that could be stepped up or deleted completely.

Your skilled workers need to focus on what you’re paying them for. Otherwise, you’re wasting your money. Cut the unnecessary and let them work on what you pay them for. It might even be that recruiting a lower paid, unskilled staff member to focus on what’s taking time from your other skilled employees is the best option.

Be Flexible

To get the best out of your employees, and thus facilitating their best work, you need to be a flexible employer. A lot of businesses have only just realized this in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, many have been doing it for years. An example would be allowing your employees the ability to work from home. Or maybe they need to be in the office, so give them flexibility around when they start. Does it matter if they do 8-4 instead of 9-5? These kinds of things matter hugely to your employees because it means they have time to run to the store before going home, or to take their children to school.

Be flexible, and your employees will be far happier, and thus will facilitate better work output. Better work output, of course, means your business will run far more smoothly.

Let Them Leverage Third Party

A lot of businesses suffer from completely keeping everything in-house. If you can allow your employees to benefit from utilizing third party support and expertise, they’ll be able to do a much more thorough job. This can range from an employee speaking to an accountant to help draw up your accounts, to seeking help with launching a product on a third party selling site. It’s not something that needs to happen all of the time, but remember, each time an employee does this, they’ll learn something themselves. Their skill set will also improve, and it’s a skillset which is now being used for the betterment of your own business.