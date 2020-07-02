Working from home is the new normal these days, and the option for finding a new job that can be done from home is on the rise as many companies are shifting to operate remotely. The good news is there are a lot of perks and comforts that come when working from home, but it’s important to make sure you have a dedicated space in order to maintain and maximize your effectiveness. A separate home office space can increase your ability to concentrate and be more productive. When done right, you can really start enjoying your work from home.

Setting up your space means sorting through important and practical choices. There are a few basic things you’ll want to take into account and add in order to make your home office the perfect place for work. And while it’s your preferences that will take center stage in this endeavor, professional quality advice is here to help you get the perfect home office you’ll love.

Space

Choosing your space is the first thing to do. Finding a spot that is used more infrequently and is the least likely to have disturbances would be a good choice. Consider an unused corner of a room if a small space is okay for your work. Some people have reworked closets, hallway space, even enclosed patios. It’s okay if the area is a little cozy, it just means you’ll need to get a little creative. Installing a working desk and comfortable chair is the first thing to add once your space is decided upon, so you know how much room you have for creativity.

Creative Touch

Adding color, a little “personality”, and personal accents can keep your office interesting. Consider selecting a unique pattern on your walls or decorative dressing on your window, if you have one. Colorful boxes with designs can be useful for storing files and documents. You can also add artwork to your wall, or photos on the desk. Having pictures of family, travels, friends, pets can all uplift your mood and give you energy when it’s a long work day. For some great ideas, consider getting some help from platforms with custom canvas prints to inspire you in this area. Websites like CanvasPop can help you with their professional printing technology, laminations, and quality canvases, giving your office a professional and distinctive touch.

Privacy

Even when working from home, privacy is important for when you need to talk on the phone or concentrate on a project. Again, selecting a space with the least chance for interruptions is a must. If possible, choose space that has workable doors or windows that can be shut while you’re needing extra focus. You can also make a sign and place it outside your room so that other family members know when you are working and not to disturb you. If your home office is a carved out space in a corner of a room, consider using a privacy divider or curtains that allow for separation from “home life” and “work life”.

Plan

Having a plan in mind that takes into account all the variables is a good place to start. If you want to give the space a new touch of paint or change out the lighting, knowing this ahead of time will be helpful for both budgeting and creative designing. Before going shopping, know the pieces you want to look for and need to buy. Consider “reworking” furniture you already have at home to stretch your budget: a candle holder or mason jar can corral your pens, a low patio side table can hold a printer, an old door or mirror can become a desk. Give your place a check with new eyes so you don’t have to buy any unnecessary things.

Always go for the furniture that fits the size of your space and avoid ones that take up too much room so you won’t feel cramped. Get paint samples to tape up on the wall to sit with for a bit so you see how the paint works in different lights. Consider string lights, floor lamps, hanging lights – they will all create a different affect. Just make sure you have enough light so there is no eye strain. Once paint and lights are figured out, add the dramatic and personal flair with fun curtains, seat cushions, or area rugs.

Consider too who else might use your space, especially if you might have a partner working with you sometimes. Also, evaluate if your office will stay your “office” 24/7, or will the space be used by other family when working hours are over? This will all go into your planning, and needed communication with whoever else will be using the space so everyone’s needs are considered.

More on Furniture and other requirements

Invest well in your home office setup – it’s a lot like investing in yourself. You are worth both quality and comfort. Consider the usefulness of having a separate business land line, printer speakers, a special camera for remote meetings, on down to a place for stapler, stamps, paperclips and other business supplies. Consider arranging what you’ll use the most in your work space “as if” you were in a professional office setting, with the intent to keep it clean so you’ll know where to find things as soon as you need them. Keep items close to you that you’ll need regularly, and store away the extras so it doesn’t clutter your space.

Consider buying a desk with drawers or a small file cabinet so that you can keep important files and documents in their place. And make sure the desk has a good writing surface with an adequate amount of space for your essentials to help you work with ease.

Buy a comfortable chair as you will spend most of your time sitting there – one with an adjustable seat or that swivels might be your pick. Select one that can adjust to the right height for your desk, and consider chairs with back support. Don’t forget your trashcan, and perhaps a recycling bin for all the papers and junk mail you won’t need to keep. You can keep a few extra decorative boxes for storing away those office items or documents you only need occasionally.

Having a Wi-Fi connection for your office is a must. If possible, put the router in your office space rather than in another part of the house so you get the strongest signal for work. You can get the signal from other rooms when you are not working, but while working, you need the best speed. Try also to keep the router at a good height to again increase your signal strength. If you’ve considered adding shelves into your work space, the router can possibly be located on one of those.

Light

Make sure you have good lighting in your room, appropriate for reading and writing purposes. Poor lighting conditions is not good for your eyes. Consider selecting a space with good natural lighting conditions if possible, but also keep a lamp at your desk. You don’t want to add any unnecessary stress to your eyes and physical well-being, and if you will work at all in the evening, adequate lighting is crucial. Consider creative lampshades or adjustable light switches that can also create an “ambience” for you to enjoy your space a little more.

Summing Up

Setting up your home office should reflect both your personality and the professional tone you want to maintain. Selecting items that you both enjoy and use often will “invite you in” and make you more comfortable in this space. Select the place in your home that will offer you the least distraction and most flexibility for your work. Spend a little more time making sure you get the perfect lighting conditions, the paint color you will enjoy, and furniture that makes you look forward to getting to work… even if it’s just down the hall.