By Allen Brown

It happens to everyone – every now and then, you overlook throwing something away leaving it for another occasion. The problem is, doing so continuously ensures that you end up with a full garage with things that you don’t need. The more stuff you have, the harder it is to start decluttering, and it can get quite stress-inducing over time. So, how can you deal with this problem?

Luckily for you, only the first step is hard. After you take action, everything will be smoother, and actually quite relieving.

Basically, you have two different routes when it comes to a plan of action. In this article, we are going to cover both of them. Let’s dig right in.

Turning to the professionals

If you want to get your garage decluttered ASAP, there’s no better way to do so than to ask for help. In fact, if you ask the professionals on the best junk removal in tx why this is so, they will start by explaining that they have done the same job for many people. This leads to understanding why they know how to declutter spaces as efficiently as possible.

The possibility is high that there’s no way that a single person can tackle this job without a bit of procrastination here and there. When it comes to the professionals, you can write that factor off. Your garage will be clean and ready to go in no time.

Doing it the old fashioned way

If you want to take the matter into your own hands, we suggest that you have a well-structured plan in place beforehand. Don’t worry though, we are going to guide you through the entire process.

Step 1 – Everything must go outside

We said already that the first step is the hardest one, so, let’s talk about it. Basically, the key to decluttering is sorting your things and figuring out what you need and what can go. The problem is that, in most cases, people aren’t even aware of what they do have in their garages. So, the first step must be to take everything out. This will allow you to get familiar with the objects that you’re dealing with. While you are taking things out, start thinking about the necessity of the items that you’re carrying. It would be best if you started sorting them accordingly outside.

The most common dilemma with this step is where to even begin. The best way to approach this is to start from the door and work your way in as you go. As your garage starts looking emptier, you will already feel way better than before you started.

Step 2 – What stays and what goes away

When you have all your stuff laid out on your driveway, it’s time to decide on what you should keep. You have already gotten familiar with the items while you were taking them out, and all that’s left to do is to think about it some more. But, how should you assess this exactly? There are a couple of questions you need to ask yourself that are going to make this process as easy as possible.

The first is, what is the exact reason for the object being in your garage? Apart from keen sentimental value, if it doesn’t have a purpose and it’s just laying around – you should get rid of it. Another question: Have you used the item recently? If you didn’t use a certain object for more than a year, it’s time to let it go. And finally, is the item broken? The same reality-check above goes for objects that aren’t in working condition. If you have been telling yourself for months that you’ll fix it, the probability is high that you’ll continue to do put it off for some time. It’s easier to get rid of it and move on.

Step 3 – Deciding what to do with the things that you don’t need

Now that you have figured out what stays and what goes, you can proceed to the last step. Moving the stuff that you decided to keep back in is easy. The question remains though, what should you do with the things you don’t need?

Throwing things out – This might be the easiest way to go, but not necessarily the best. There might be someone who would still use those items. The problem is, throwing things out means just sending them to the landfill – and this isn’t the most eco-friendly solution. Of course, if the item is unusable, you will definitely want to throw it away.

Donating – If you still have some usable objects in the pile, think about donating them. You never know what someone might find useful, and this especially goes for clothes. Explore your options and give away those things that you don’t need anymore.

Selling – Lastly, you can sell your stuff. This way, not only are you organizing your garage, but you’ll also earn some extra cash!

All it takes is a day of dedication and some planning, and your garage is going to be decluttered in no time! We know how hard can it be just to start, but after you step into a decluttered garage – it will be worth it.