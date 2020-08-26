By Alejandro Carrera

2020 has transformed businesses like never before. Today, companies are going remote with their business processes. The global workforce is working from home and connecting through online meetings and with that, comes online presentations. Since people are not present in the office to be informed, inspired or engaged, the need of the hour for online meetings is to be concise, efficient and to the point. Delivering an effective presentation is crucial for clear communication between teams, understanding requirements and accomplishing goals.

An effective business presentation is a valuable asset for any company. It helps the business stand out from the crowd when we talk about sales pitches, marketing outreach etc. When it comes to showcasing ideas, selling products/services or motivating people, business presentations play an imperative role. While delivering an online business presentation, you should make sure it conveys the idea and conveys it well. Now that you’re presenting online, the slides should be able to captivate your audience’s attention.

With the right set of tools and tips, you can present an effective professional presentation. Let’s move ahead and understand how to deliver an effective online business presentation.

Know your audience

One of the first steps in creating and delivering an effective online presentation is to determine your audience. Your presentation will only be received positively by people if the subject matter resonates with their interest. A business presentation for internal team members is different from a professional sales pitch. The presentation structure and need for engagement vary significantly for different business presentation cases. Delivering an effective presentation requires you to have expertise in the domain. The expertise can only be developed through continuous reading, learning, attending similar presentations and talks.

Pick the right tool

Today, the internet is thriving with online presentation tools. Google Slides, Keynote, LinkedIn SlideShare are some of the most popular tools which let you present online to a wide range of audience. These tools allow real-time collaboration between team members or presentation participants while boosting business communication manifolds. Most of the tools are SaaS (Software as a Service), so you’re no longer required to download these. You can create and present on the move.

Keep the slides simple

Presentation slides cluttered with tons of text can be confusing or hard to understand for your audience. While delivering your presentation, you should ensure your presentation does not contain more than three or four bullet points per slide. The key is to be as clear and efficient as possible. You can also put popular quotes in the slides to connect better with your audience. Always remember that typography plays an imperative role in your online presentation.

Use templates

Ready-to-use templates add flexibility in your presentation making the process easier to create and deliver presentations in no time at all. You can leverage professional PowerPoint templates for your business meetings. These templates offer design consistency, branding, ease of formatting and out of the box customization to presenters. The templates can help you create and deliver presentations with a superior design.

Open strong

The audience of today has low attention spans and more distractions. This is more relevant in online meetings where people are not physically present. Starting your online presentation with a bang can do the trick for you. You should open your presentation on strong terms and get hold of your viewers’ attention through statistics, one-liner quotes, visuals etc. Starting your presentation with a visual story can also help you garner attention. The goal is to convey to the viewers that the presentation is worth their time.