By Linda Williams

Your memory foam mattress is one of the most significant investments in your home. However, if you enjoy sleeping on this revolutionary mattress, you should know how to appropriately care for it. To practice good hygiene, you’ll need to sanitize your memory-foam mattress once a year to remove dust mites, allergens, grime, and odors. Annual cleaning will not only keep your memory foam mattress free from dirt and disease but will also extend its lifespan.

Here are some helpful tips to help you clean your mattress the most effectively. Along with reviewing these tips, ensure you follow the manufacturer’s care instructions to ensure you’re disinfecting your memory foam without compromising its condition.

Vacuum your memory foam mattress

The first and most essential step in cleaning your mattress is to vacuum it. If you overlook this step, unwanted substances like debris, stray hair, and lint can damage the foam. Vacuuming every square inch of your memory-foam bed’s surface can help you eradicate these particles that can cause acne or other skin irritations. For optimal results and convenience, you should use a high-power, handheld vacuum cleaner to dust bust every nook and cranny of your memory foam mattress. A soft brush or a standard vac will also do the trick if you don’t have a handheld vacuum cleaner on-hand.

If you own a mattress from Essentia, make sure you concentrate on the crevices across the peaks to eliminate all the debris. Once your bed is free from stains and odors, spray it with gentle laundry detergent.

Remove stains with a memory-foam cleaning solution

If you stain your memory foam mattress, you can spot-clean as necessary using a mild fabric solution. Mix one cup of water with a half cup of fabric cleaner, and use a spray bottle for application. Before spraying, shake the mixture properly and apply the necessary amount of solution to remove the stains.

If you spray an excessive amount of solution, it can soak the mattress. Since the memory foam mattress is made of sponge, it can take a long time to dry. Much like you should avoid drenching its porous surface, you should also avoid using bleach.

The next step is to gently scrub the stain in a circular motion using a rag. While it’s essential to remove these unsightly stains, don’t rub the mattress vigorously, as that can damage the foam or push the solution deeper than necessary.

Once you remove the stain, use a wet rag to wipe any excess solution. Then, leave your mattress to dry before putting the sheets back. If you spill any dark-colored drinks or foods, you’ll need to attend to the stain immediately. Otherwise, it won’t be easy to remove them once they dry.

Remove odors using white vinegar and baking soda

Common stains such as urine and vomit can linger inside a memory foam mattress longer than you might expect. If left unattended for too long, it could cause irreversible damage. Use disposable paper towels to absorb the substances while still wet. Afterward, vacuum the affected area and cover it with white vinegar. You can also use paper towels to remove the solution once it’s had time to soak.

Once you absorb all the vinegar, cover the affected area with baking soda and leave it to sit overnight for about 8 to 10 hours. Lastly, vacuum the baking soda away and leave the spot to dry. Besides baking soda, you can use other odor removing alternatives such as citrus-based cleaners and products specifically made to eliminate odors. However, if you follow the above procedure, but your foam mattress still smells funny, put in the sun to deodorize it.

Dry the mattress

Drying your memory foam mattress can be a time-consuming process. Since it’s made of sponge, this type of bed has a propensity for absorbing water or other liquids. So, you’ll want to dry it quickly and correctly to avoid a repulsive, moldy scent.

You can use a fan or blow-dry a low heat mode to dry the mattress. Keeping your blow dryer on the lowest setting is vital, as high heat levels can damage the foam. When drying, hold the blow dry at least four inches away from the mattress’s surface and move it in a circular motion until it is dry. If you choose to use a fan for a hands-off approach, ensure it’s set at its highest heat levels and given time to dry for a few hours. After exposing it to fan power, let your memory foam mattress sit for at least a day to dry.

Conclusion

Memory foam mattresses are highly absorbent, making it difficult to get rid of large, dark, smelly, and stubborn stains. If the tips mentioned above don’t improve your memory foam mattress’s condition, you should consider replacing it. You can also prevent this water damage or permanent stain damage by covering these mattresses used by children with a waterproof mattress protector.