Exercise is most often associated with physical fitness…but there’s more to it

Countless reports have been published over the last few years highlighting how important a good amount of exercise is for our bodies. Many people believe that to get the right amount of exercise their body needs, they have to head to the gym.

While the gym has all the equipment one needs to be in good shape, they are not free. There is a monthly fee that has to be paid to use the facilities, and these can add up quickly. However, for those who can’t afford a membership fee there is another solution. One can simply buy weights and dumbbells.

The great thing about purchasing weights and dumbbells is they can be used to exercise in the comfort of your own home. And it’s easy to slip in the recommended 30 minutes a day of exercise when you don’t have to travel anywhere to do it.

Beyond the physical benefits you’ll gain from exercising at home, though, another benefit of more exercise is that it is also known to be effective in keeping your mental health strong and resilient. People who suffer from anxiety, stress, and depression will see a significant improvement in their mood when they exercise often.

One source from CustomWritings.com pointed out that “Students are encouraged to exercise when and if they can due to their busy academic schedules. This helps deal with mental health because many colleges across the world report a huge number of cases every year of their students suffering from depression, stress, and anxiety”.

What is mental health and what are the early signs/ symptoms of it

Mental health can be defined as a person’s emotional and psychological well being. Many students suffering from mental health challenges often avoid social interaction.

Many who struggle can also be challenged in other areas, such as sleeping less, struggling with an eating disorder, be low on energy, and sometimes feel hopeless and confused.

Worse signs and symptoms include feeling delusional, having thoughts of suicide, hearing voices, or self-harming.

Is there a treatment for mental health?

There are a few things a student can do to treat their mental illness

Therapy . Students can have one-on-one sessions with a psychiatrist who will help them get to the root of the problem. Psychiatrists and psychologists can help a student come up with better ways to deal with their mental health problem. Medications . Doctors can prescribe medicine such as anxiolytics, or anti-anxiety medications, and antidepressants to students. While these are not a cure, and in some cases there could be a risk of becoming addicted to them, if under a doctor’s careful administration, they can provide needed help. Helping yourself . Students who suffer from mental health might turn to things like drugs and alcohol for a presumed “easy” way out of the struggle. However, it typically only makes matters worse. In truth, reducing drug and alcohol intake, as well as sleeping more and having a good diet will go a long way in making sure that a student reduces their mental health issues. A good support network also helps, such as family, if one is close to their family, or good friends, trustworthy mentors and teachers.

Does physical activity benefit your mental health?

Physical activities help reduce anxiety and depression . As pointed out above, anxiety and depression are very high in colleges, and physical activities not only reduce the symptoms of both anxiety and depression but also boost your mood. A good amount of exercise will help you feel euphoric, happy and keep your brain active. If you don’t have an exercise regime, 30 minutes a day of physical exercise will do wonders for you. Physical activities help reduce stress . Stress comes when students are preparing for exams or when an assignment deadline is looming. Physical exercise keeps your blood pumping and this is known to reduce stress levels. When you are under too much stress, or prolonged amounts of stress, it can affect your brain’s normal functioning, which can affect your ability to think logically and remember things. Regular exercise does improve how your body deals with stress and your overall happiness. Physical exercise improves your confidence and self-esteem . Physical exercise not only increases your endurance and muscle, but it also makes you feel more confident. As a student you often may feel that failure is not an option, and you should always aim high to achieve your goals. If you exercise your body, you will also notice a boost in your self-esteem. You will not doubt yourself as much and you will feel like you can conquer any challenge that is presented to you, in school or otherwise. Physical activities help you sleep better. Suffering from sleep deprivation is the last thing that any student needs. If you are finding sleep hard to come by, a good amount of exercise will help that. Increasing your body temperature through exercise will calm you down and ensure you sleep like a baby rather than stay up all night counting stars. Physical exercise gives your brain a boost . If you want to boost the power of your brain, you need to squeeze in some exercises into your daily routine . As a student at a top college, your brain is constantly processing things and thinking. This can be draining and if you want your brain to be in tip-top shape, you need to exercise the body. This will build your intelligence, make you more creative, and help you remember things more, especially if you are getting ready to sit for your final exam.

Exercise definitely has its benefits way beyond keeping physically fit. It’s good for keeping your whole being healthy — mind, body and spirit.