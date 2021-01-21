By Brian Roy

Europe is the biggest player in the gambling industry worldwide. In the UK online betting is legal and the UK Gambling Commission regulates it. The strict regulatory framework protects bettors from any fraudulent casinos. The UK also has a competitive market worldwide, with better conditions and choices for bettors.

On the other hand, online betting regulations in the US are unclear. US states have the right to decide whether to legalize online betting or not. However, there are federal laws that forbid the same. Betting on casino games at online casinos located within the US or betting on sports events is illegal. However, players can bet online legally, which is confusing. Players need to ensure that the laws in their state allow betting for real money. New Jersey and Delaware states allow online betting and have their online casinos.

How the European Online Casinos Dominated the US Market

Since online betting is legal and regulated in Europe, it was easier for them to start offering betting services to other countries, including the US. Once online betting became legal in some US states, the biggest European casinos saw this as an opportunity to penetrate the market. Before the US could come up with their online casinos, the European existing ones grabbed the chance to offer their services.

Some of these European online casinos have offered betting services for decades, and are therefore reputable. Bettors accepted them and started wagering on these platforms that are regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. Over time, other online casinos have cropped up offering the US a chance to place wagers, but the European ones remain the most popular ones among them.

Here are some of the biggest European casinos that have gained massive popularity in the US.

888 Casino

888 Casino has offered betting services since 1997, and it has become popular for listing live dealer games. Players from Delaware, New Jersey, and Nevada can enjoy betting at 888 Casino legally. As a casino that has been around for decades, 888 Casino has built a strong reputation. It is licensed by Gibraltar, and it claims to be among the top betting sites in the UK.

Some of the features that make 888 Casino stand out include, a wide array of games and generous bonus offers for both new and existing players. It also offers bettors free games, which they can enjoy playing without risking their money. These games include slots and table games. Players can also access 888 Casino from their mobile devices. Mobile gaming has become extremely popular among bettors, which gives 888 Casino a competitive edge.

Jackpot City Casino

Jackpot City is another top European online casino. It has also been operational for many years, which has helped it build a strong reputation among players. Although this casino was happy to offer its services to the US betting market, the passing of the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act made it impossible for it to accept US players.

Jackpot City Casino is considered one of the best in the industry due to its generous welcome bonus and a vast library of games. Players can choose from 600+ games on this website, with slots domineering the library.

Jackpot City Casino is one platform that many US players would love to have access to. It would mean more slots action for them, and a huge welcome bonus to spend on these slots. As the years go by, we hope that betting laws in the US will become less strict and allow players to play at such a wonderful casino.

Intertops Casino

Intertops casino is among the oldest betting houses, and it’s one of the first to go live. Ever since its inception, Intertops has tremendously improved its services online and added more games for players to enjoy. One great thing about it is that the casino accepts US players. They have special offers for players monthly, they offer a wide range of games, and their security is top-notch.

Conclusion

The European online casinos are likely to continue dominating the US market since they have a solid reputation, they are regulated, and they don’t compromise on players’ safety and security. As more states in the US allow gambling, we can hope for the betting industry to also grow tremendously in the country. They might even overtake the European market someday. However, for now, players can enjoy these European betting sites that accept them as they try their luck in hitting the jackpot.