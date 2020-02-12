Would you rather keep your hands busy repairing broken stuff around the house than to sit and type your day away? Doesn’t the idea of a nine-to-five office job appeal to you in the slightest? You’re not alone. Not everyone is wired to work in a cubicle and stare at their computers the entire day. Others do their best work when they’re tinkering with things that we, real-life Ralphs, wreck. Here are the career paths you can take if you’re in love with fixing like Felix:

Carpenter

If you’re thrilled by the sight of well-made doors, windows, cabinets, and walls, gauging what it took to create such masterpieces, then carpentry is for you. There’s just no denying it. Bringing blocks of wood to life is your jam. From taking measurements to putting on the finishing touches, turning raw materials into beautiful, functional pieces gives you a huge sense of satisfaction.

So what does it take for a DIY enthusiast to become a skilled carpenter? Apart from your interest in the craft, math skills, physical strength, and detail orientation are a must. You should also be comfortable working with tools. While formal education isn’t a requirement, construction staffing agencies prefer someone who took an apprenticeship program. After all, it’s the closest thing to a trade experience when you’re just starting.

Crew Member

Excellent handyman skills aren’t only useful in real life; they’re in demand in the world of make-believe as well. Without stagehands working behind the scenes, performing arts shows won’t be as successful, engaging, and entertaining as they are now. Imagine watching a theatre play with zero props, costumes, light and sound effects, or even a backdrop. One might as well stay at home and amuse themselves with their little siblings’ role-playing skits.

The duties of a crew member vary from gig to gig, and so do the requirements. Experience in painting, carpentry, and electronics, however, is a huge plus. Top those with relevant on-the-job training to get a better chance for a job in production.

Electrician

With only a hammer, Fix-it Felix rescues tenants in a dismantling apartment faster than you can say his name. You, on the other hand, are equipped with voltage testers, wire strippers, pliers, and a whole lot of different tools. And while they’re anything but magical, they’re just what you need to save everyone from the inconvenience. Talk about real-world superheroes.

An electrician’s workday usually involves installation, maintenance, and repair of power lines and systems in homes and places of business. As with the career paths above, a degree isn’t a requirement, but you have to gain skills and experience specific to the job.

If you’re aiming for projects beyond the neighborhood, consider getting a journeyman electrician license. This takes you a level above apprenticeship and sets you up for a master electrician license in the long run.

In the next few years, more employment opportunities will be available for natural problem solvers and fixers like yourself. Roll up your sleeves and take a chance. Give the manual labor careers above a try.

You might not get gold medallions and be showered by kisses and praises like Felix. But, at the very least, you’ll be happy with your job. Plus, you get to say the catchphrase, “I can fix it!” as much as you want.