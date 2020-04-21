From Uber

Uber is piloting several new services in response to COVID-19 to provide on-demand and scheduled last-mile delivery solutions to consumers and businesses. People are looking for ways to get goods and other necessities delivered quickly and conveniently, and businesses are looking for ways to better serve customers.

This week, Uber unveiled two new products designed to accelerate the expansion of its delivery and end-to-end logistics solutions — Uber Direct and Uber Connect — leveraging the platform to help people and businesses in this COVID-19 crises.

This is Uber’s broadest effort yet to help businesses meet unprecedented demand for delivery, and help people stay at home while still getting the items they and their families need.

Here’s how the delivery pilots will work for businesses and consumers:

Consumers will be able to use the Uber app to directly request Uber Connect to send items such as [board games, books, toilet paper, etc.] to each other. Orlando, Tampa and Miami are three of the 25 markets across the country in which this is now available. Uber Public Affairs representative Javi Correoso shared with The Apopka Voice that Orlando includes Apopka and suburbs in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. With this feature, users can log into the Uber app and send packages to family and friends. It’s a cost effective same-day, no-contact delivery solution that keeps people feeling close, even when they’re apart.

Businesses will be able to use Uber Direct to move goods within their supply chain, and between locations to better balance supply and demand, and to get their products into the hands of their customers. Businesses interested in learning more about how to deliver with Uber, can connect here.