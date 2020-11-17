From the Goodwill Industries of Central Florida

On Friday, November 20, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida’s virtual job connection team will host a free webinar for job seekers. The latest in a series of virtual presentations, the session will focus on exploring career changes. Attendees will learn how to find

employment opportunities that align with their experience, training, interests and values.

Interested participants must register in advance by visiting Webinar Registration.

With more than 750,000 unemployment claims filed across Florida at the end of October, Goodwill’s job connection services continue to be a critical resource during the COVID-19 pandemic. Goodwill’s employment specialists are working virtually with job seekers to

update resumes, practice for interviews and apply for openings online.

Information on upcoming free webinars can be found on Goodwill’s website. Anyone in need of assistance can email JobConnection@GoodwillCFL.org or call (407) 235-1541.

This free virtual event will take place on Friday, November 20, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.. You must register for this Zoom event. Once registered, you will be emailed the link to join the event.

Since 1959, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida has provided vocational and job placement services to tens of thousands of people with disabilities and other barriers to employment. With 30 retail stores and 20 Donation Xpress locations in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Lake and Volusia counties, Goodwill directly channels more than 90 percent of its annual revenue into programs that enable individuals to secure long-term employment and become self-sufficient. For more information about Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, visit www.goodwillcfl.org, “like” GoodwillCFL on Facebook or follow

@goodwillcfl on Twitter.