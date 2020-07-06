From Goodwill Industries of Central Florida

“Tell me a little about yourself…”

It’s how most job interviews start, but that statement is also one that can throw us off our game. Knowing how to answer any question that’s asked during a job interview is important. And it all boils down to preparation.

That’s why Goodwill Industries of Central Florida’s Job Connection Center is hosting a free webinar on Friday July 10 to help job-seekers ace their next interview.

WHEN: Fri., July 10, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

LOCATION: https://zoom.us/j/96693495425

COST: Free

REGISTER: Interested participants can register by visiting eventbrite.com/interviewing success registration

The latest in a series of virtual presentations, it will focus on different types of interviews and provide advice on how to respond to frequently asked questions.

With more than 2.4 million people in Florida applying for unemployment benefits since March, Goodwill’s job connection services are more important than ever. Employment specialists are working virtually with job seekers to update resumes, practice interviewing and apply for openings online.

Upcoming free webinars can be found on Goodwill’s website. Anyone in need of assistance

can email JobConnection@GoodwillCFL.org or call (407) 235-1541.

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, Inc. has provided vocational and job placement services since 1959 to tens of thousands of people with disabilities and other barriers to employment. With 30 retail stores and 20 Donation Xpress locations in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Lake and Volusia counties, Goodwill directly channels more than 90 percent of its annual revenue into programs that enable individuals to secure long-term employment and become self-sufficient. For more information about Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, visit www.goodwillcfl.org.

The Webinar Series is an extension of Nonprofit’s Job Connection Services.