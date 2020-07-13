From Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, Inc.

On Friday, July 17, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida’s Job Connection Center will host a free webinar for job seekers. The latest in a series of virtual presentations, it will focus on effective search techniques. Attendees will also receive advice for avoiding the most common job search mistakes.

Interested participants can register by visiting https://bit.ly/3iHDolF.

With more than 2.4 million people in Florida applying for unemployment benefits since March, Goodwill’s job connection services are more important than ever. Employment specialists are working virtually with job seekers to update resumes, practice interviewing and apply for openings online.

Upcoming free webinars can be found on Goodwill’s website. Anyone in need of assistance can email JobConnection@GoodwillCFL.org or call (407) 235-1541.

WHAT: Free webinar for job seekers

WHEN: Friday, July 17, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

LOCATION: https://zoom.us/j/92264151307

This webinar series is an extension of Nonprofit’s Job Connection Services.

Since 1959, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, Inc. has provided vocational and job placement services to tens of thousands of people with disabilities and other barriers to employment. With 30 retail stores and 20 Donation Xpress locations in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Lake and Volusia counties, Goodwill directly channels more than 90 percent of its annual revenue into programs that enable individuals to secure long-term employment and become self-sufficient. For more information about Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, visit www.goodwillcfl.org.