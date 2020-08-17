From Goodwill Industries of Central Florida

Throughout the month of August, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida will host a free webinar series for local job seekers. An extension of the nonprofit’s job connection services, the virtual presentations will provide assistance with interview preparation, employment search techniques, exploring career changes and networking.

“With more than 3.16 million people in Florida applying for unemployment benefits since March, Goodwill’s job connection services are more important than ever,” said Kim Praniewicz, VP of marketing and mission advancement for Goodwill. “Our employment specialists are working to close this gap by meeting virtually with job seekers to update resumes, practice for interviews and apply for openings online.”

Goodwill’s August webinar series includes the following sessions:

Exploring Career Changes

Fri., Aug. 21, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

To register, visit: https://bit.ly/3jVXDMU

Networking and Relationship Building

Fri., Aug. 28, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

To register, visit: https://bit.ly/2X9DBEI

Additional information about each webinar can be found on Goodwill’s website. For further assistance, please email JobConnection@GoodwillCFL.org or call (407) 235-1541.

For more information about Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, visit www.GoodwillCFL.org.

Since 1959, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida has provided vocational and job placement services to tens of thousands of people with disabilities and other barriers to employment. With 30 retail stores and 20 Donation Xpress locations in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Lake and Volusia counties, Goodwill directly channels more than 90 percent of its annual revenue into programs that enable individuals to secure long-term employment and become self-sufficient.