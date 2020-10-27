Drivers are beginning to find sub-$2 gas prices in some Florida cities

From AAA

Florida drivers get a treat before Halloween, this year. Prices at the pump are falling around the state, sinking to their lowest level in nearly a month.

“Sub-$2 gas prices are beginning to pop up in various Florida cities,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Pump prices are drifting lower as COVID concerns creep back into the fuel market. Gasoline demand is already 15% lower than this time last year. Meanwhile, fuel supplies remain strong. It’s possible the state average could dip below $2 a gallon in the coming weeks. If that happens, it would be the first time since June.”

Florida’s state average sits at $2.08 per gallon. That’s 4.5 cents less than a week ago and 33 cents per gallon less than this time last year. The state average has declined the past 22 consecutive days, for total discount of 11 cents.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach ($2.22), Panama City ($2.13), Naples ($2.13)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($1.96), Jacksonville ($2.01), Orlando ($2.03), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.03)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.162 $2.163 $2.169 $2.193 $2.616 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.080 $2.084 $2.125 $2.108 $2.413 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $1.985 $1.987 $2.004 $2.005 $2.412 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

