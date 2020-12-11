“Gas prices are on the rise due to growing optimism that the US could pass a stimulus package, and about how a COVID-19 vaccine could eventually help improve global fuel demand in 2021,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Pump prices appear to be leveling out for now, but will seek direction from the fuel market this week.”

Oil prices remain the primary driver for prices at the pump. The price of crude reached a new 9-month high on Friday, settling at $46.26 per barrel. The price of US crude is now nearly 25% more than a month ago.

Florida drivers are now paying the highest prices at the pump since early October. The state average of $2.16 per gallon is 13 cents more than a week ago, yet 38 cents per gallon less than this time last year.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.27), Port St. Lucie ($2.18), Ocala ($2.18)

Least expensive metro markets – Tallahassee ($2.08), Punta Gorda ($2.09), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.12)

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.161 $2.161 $2.128 $2.119 $2.589 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.155 $2.156 $2.032 $2.017 $2.537 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $1.997 $1.997 $1.961 $1.930 $2.431 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

