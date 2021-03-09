Florida drivers may see another gas price hike this week due to OPEC+ production cuts; see all the factors affecting gas prices

From AAA

Florida gas prices jumped 11 cents last week. The state average is now $2.72 per gallon; the most expensive daily average price since May 2019.

Florida’s average price for gasoline has climbed 26 cents since mid-February, when an arctic blast caused power outages to crude oil refineries in Texas and surrounding states. Many of those refineries are still working to return to full operations.

So far this year, Florida gas prices have increased an average of 53 cents per gallon (since January 1). Pump prices increased 18 cents in January, 24 cents in February, and 11 cents so far in March.

There are many factors causing upward pressure at the pump. The driving forces are:

Tightening global crude oil supplies. OPEC and its allies plan to extend crude oil production cuts, to further tighten supplies and pressure fuel prices higher.

OPEC and its allies plan to extend crude oil production cuts, to further tighten supplies and pressure fuel prices higher. Lower gasoline supplies. Domestic gasoline supplies have declined due to power outages at US crude oil refineries caused by arctic weather.

Domestic gasoline supplies have declined due to power outages at US crude oil refineries caused by arctic weather. Rising gasoline demand. Speculation within the fuel market is that Covid-19 vaccines and stimulus money will entice people to drive more.

Speculation within the fuel market is that Covid-19 vaccines and stimulus money will entice people to drive more. Summer gasoline moving into the market. This gasoline blend has more components – required by the EPA – and is more expensive to produce.

This gasoline blend has more components – required by the EPA – and is more expensive to produce. Geopolitical tensions in Syria. Missile strikes to oil refineries and loading docks in Syria could cause additional concerns in the fuel market about less crude oil in the global market.

“Florida gas prices could rise again this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Crude oil prices surged last week after OPEC and its allies announced plans to extend production cuts beyond April. The move piles more upward pressure on pump prices that were already responding to power outages at petroleum plants in the US. It’s possible gas prices could rise another 10 cents as early as Monday.”

Last week, the price of US crude oil reached a new 2021 high of $66.09 per barrel. Friday’s closing price was $4.59/b (7%) more than the week before, and the highest daily settlement since April 2019.

Apopka Gas Prices

Lowest Gas Prices in Apopka Price Station Address City Time 2.590 Sam’s Club 1500 S Orange Blossom Tr Apopka Mar 8, 6:04 PM 2.650 BP 2685 E SEMORAN BLVD Apopka Mar 8, 8:52 AM 2.670 Walmart Neighborhood Market 806 Balmy Beach Dr Apopka Mar 7, 6:20 PM 2.690 CITGO 1810 Rock Springs Rd Apopka Mar 8, 3:19 PM 2.690 Wawa 449 W Main St Apopka Mar 8, 2:21 PM 2.690 Shell 1252 Apopka Blvd Apopka Mar 8, 9:00 AM 2.690 RaceTrac 700 S Orange Blossom Trl Apopka Mar 8, 8:57 AM 2.690 7-Eleven 1117 E Semoran Blvd Apopka Mar 8, 8:54 AM 2.690 Mobil 2229 E Semoran Blvd Apopka Mar 8, 8:52 AM 2.690 BP 277 E MAIN ST Apopka Mar 7, 8:28 PM

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach – Boca Raton ($2.83), Fort Lauderdale ($2.75), Port St. Lucie ($2.74)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.67), Jacksonville ($2.68), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($2.69)

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.768 $2.760 $2.717 $2.464 $2.396 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.716 $2.714 $2.611 $2.485 $2.292 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.589 $2.585 $2.570 $2.289 $2.218 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.