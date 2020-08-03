State average gas price reaches 20-week high

From AAA

Florida gas prices increased 10 cents last week. The state average price of $2.16 per gallon is the most expensive in 20 weeks, and the highest state average in the southeastern United States.

“Gas prices suddenly jumped 10 cents last Monday, then quickly leveled off for the rest of the week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The price hike came as a surprise, considering that both oil and wholesale gasoline prices have held steady for weeks, doing very little to justify the increase. Isaias was also not considered to be a factor, since it was never a threat to oil rigs and refineries in the Gulf of Mexico.

“Either way, it may be difficult for gas prices to linger at current levels,” Jenkins continued. “Crude oil and wholesale gasoline prices tumbled last week, by a margin that could eventually erase last week’s jump at the pump.”

Last month was officially the cheapest July at the pump in 16 years. The monthly average of $2.10 per gallon was 13 cents per gallon more than the average price in June 2020, yet 54 cents per gallon less than the monthly average in July 2019.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach – Boca Raton ($2.26), Ocala ($2.18), Port St. Lucie ($2.18)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($2.09), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.09), Panama City ($2.11)

