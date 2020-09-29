Strong fuel supplies and falling demand have kept downward pressure on pump prices

From AAA

Florida gas prices slipped even lower last week. The state average declined another 3 cents, dropping to $2.10 per gallon; though prices are closer to $2 or below at various filling stations.

Florida gas prices have steadily declined the past 23 consecutive days. During that time, the state average dropped 10 cents.

Florida’s average price of $2.10 per gallon is the lowest since August 31. Pump prices are 36 cents per gallon less than this time last year.

Gas prices are following their seasonal trend of declining during the fall,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With summer over and school back in session, Americans typically begin to cutback on road trips. The combination of lower fuel demand and strong gasoline supply levels is keeping downward pressure on prices at the pump.”

Gasoline demand is 9 percent lower than a year ago, according to weekly fuel data from the Energy Information Administration. Meanwhile, gasoline supplies are holding steady at nearly 5 percent higher than this time last year.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach – Boca Raton ($2.23), Port St. Lucie ($2.16), Panama City ($2.15)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($1.97), Orlando ($2.04), Jacksonville ($2.05)

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.187 $2.189 $2.181 $2.227 $2.652 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.097 $2.101 $2.132 $2.081 $2.459 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.000 $2.001 $1.997 $2.027 $2.561 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

