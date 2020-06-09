Fuel prices are rising on OPEC production cuts and US employment numbers

By AAA

Florida gas prices are rising. The state average is $1.90 per gallon – the most expensive in 9 weeks. While the average price increased only 2 cents last week, even larger increases are possible in the coming days.

“Crude oil and wholesale gasoline prices are rising in response to positive US employment numbers and OPEC’s agreement to extend crude production cuts,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Those increases could be passed along to consumers as early as this week. Florida gas prices could rise an average of 5-10 cents. If that happens, the state average could hit $2 per gallon for the first time in 10 weeks.”

The U.S. average gas price already drifted above $2 per gallon late last week. At $2.02 per gallon, the national average sits at 10-week highs.

Oil prices rose more than 10 percent last week. The price for a barrel of U.S. crude settled at $39.55 – the highest price since early March (13 weeks).

Saturday, OPEC and its allies agreed to extend record oil production cuts of nearly 10 million barrels of oil a day through the end of July. The cuts are an effort to boost crude oil prices, by re-balancing supply and demand.

Crude prices received an added boost late last week after a surprisingly robust U.S. labor market report. This data creates additional optimism in the market about gasoline demand.

Florida drivers are paying an average price of $1.90 per gallon. That’s 70 cents per gallon less than this time last year.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.01), Gainesville ($1.99), Panama City ($1.93), Fort Lauderdale ($1.93)

Least expensive metro markets – Orlando ($1.87), Fort Myers ($1.87), Jacksonville ($1.87), Tampa Bay ($1.87)

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.022 $2.015 $1.976 $1.813 $2.771 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $1.904 $1.900 $1.884 $1.761 $2.608 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $1.794 $1.787 $1.753 $1.625 $2.543 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.