Florida gas prices are slightly lower than a week ago. The state average price for gasoline is $2.83 per gallon. That’s one cent less than this time last week.

“Gas prices have held relatively steady through the first half of April,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, some upward pressure appears to be moving back into the market, which could affect prices at the pump. Oil prices jumped 6% last week, in hopes that demand will continue to grow due to increased COVID-19 vaccinations, lower jobless claims in the U.S. and rising consumer sentiment.”

The price of U.S. crude oil bounced back up to $63 per barrel this week, after trading at around $59/b the week before. The highest daily price for U.S. crude oil this year has been $66.09/b.

The state average price for gasoline remains about 8 cents less than the highest price so far this year ($2.91). Sunday’s price is 5 cents more than what drivers paid this time two years ago. This time in 2020, gas prices averaged $1.82 per gallon because the pandemic severely deteriorated driving demand.

Although U.S. gasoline demand has shown significant improvement compared to last year, it remains below pre-pandemic levels. The latest demand figures from the EIA shows a 76% improvement from this time last year. However, current demand numbers are 5% below this same time in 2019.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.96), Tallahassee ($2.90), Panama City ($2.90)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.75), Jacksonville ($2.76), Orlando ($2.77)

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.870 $2.870 $2.864 $2.884 $1.821 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.826 $2.829 $2.839 $2.863 $1.818 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.708 $2.708 $2.708 $2.744 $1.676 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

