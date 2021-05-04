From AAA

Florida gas prices slipped lower last week. The state average declined by a penny and is now $2.78 per gallon – the lowest daily average price in eight weeks.

Pump prices are now 8 cents less than a month ago. The state average is now the same price as it was this time two years ago.

“Gas prices have mostly declined for six consecutive weeks, as refinery activity recovered from power outages earlier this year,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “That downward trend is now in jeopardy. Crude and gasoline futures prices rebounded last week, after positive U.S. economic data increased market optimism about summer demand.”

The price of crude increased 2 percent last week. Meanwhile, gasoline futures increased to the highest price in a month in a half. These gains came after the U.S. reported that first quarter GDP shot up 6.4% in the first quarter, and weekly jobless claims reached a pandemic-era low. All this in addition to the continued rollout of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.93), Tallahassee ($2.92), Panama City ($2.90)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.67), Orlando ($2.70), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.71)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.901 $2.899 $2.886 $2.874 $1.782 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.780 $2.783 $2.792 $2.855 $1.766 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.701 $2.702 $2.700 $2.715 $1.621 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

