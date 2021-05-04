From AAA

Florida gas prices slipped lower last week. The state average declined by a penny and is now $2.78 per gallon – the lowest daily average price in eight weeks.

Pump prices are now 8 cents less than a month ago. The state average is now the same price as it was this time two years ago.

“Gas prices have mostly declined for six consecutive weeks, as refinery activity recovered from power outages earlier this year,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “That downward trend is now in jeopardy. Crude and gasoline futures prices rebounded last week, after positive U.S. economic data increased market optimism about summer demand.”

The price of crude increased 2 percent last week. Meanwhile, gasoline futures increased to the highest price in a month in a half. These gains came after the U.S. reported that first quarter GDP shot up 6.4% in the first quarter, and weekly jobless claims reached a pandemic-era low. All this in addition to the continued rollout of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide.

Apopka Gas Prices

Lowest Gas Prices in Apopka
Price Station Address City
2.570 Sam’s Club 1500 S Orange Blossom Tr Apopka
2.620 Walmart Neighborhood Market 806 Balmy Beach Dr Apopka
2.630 Shell 4914 Rock Springs Rd Apopka
2.630 Wawa 449 W Main St Apopka
2.650 BP 2685 E SEMORAN BLVD Apopka
2.650 Sunoco 2971 W Orange Blossom Trl Apopka
2.650 7-Eleven 1495 S Orange Blossom Trl Apopka
2.650 7-Eleven 1117 E Semoran Blvd Apopka
2.650 Mobil 454 E Main St Apopka
2.650 BP 277 E MAIN ST Apopka
Apopka Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.93), Tallahassee ($2.92), Panama City ($2.90)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.67), Orlando ($2.70), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.71)

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES
(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)
Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High
National $2.901 $2.899 $2.886 $2.874 $1.782 $4.11   (7/17/2008)
Florida $2.780 $2.783 $2.792 $2.855 $1.766 $4.08   (7/17/2008)
Georgia $2.701 $2.702 $2.700 $2.715 $1.621 $4.16   (9/15/2008)
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

