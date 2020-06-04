From the Florida Department of Health Newsroom

The current COVID-19 stats for Florida are as follows, from the DOH dashboard, as of June 3:

60,183 – Total positive COVID-19 cases

58,701 – residents tested positive

1,482 – non-residents tested positive

2,607 – deaths

8 – positive residents, out-of-state

At the press conference yesterday at Universal Studios, Governor DeSantis announced Executive Order 20-139, which brings Florida, with the exception of Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, into Phase 2 of the Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery effective Friday, June 5.

With appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols, the Phase 2 reopening order provides the following:

Restaurants may allow bar-top seating with appropriate social distancing,

Bars and pubs may operate at 50 percent capacity inside and full capacity outside with appropriate social distancing. Patrons may only receive service if seated,

Retail establishments may operate at full capacity with responsible social distancing and sanitization protocols,

Gyms may operate at full capacity with appropriate social distancing and frequent sanitization,

Entertainment businesses, including but not limited to movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades, may operate at 50 percent capacity with appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols,

Pari-mutuel facilities may submit a request to open to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The request must include an endorsement from their county mayor or county administrator if there is no mayor,

Personal services businesses, including but not limited to tattoo parlors, acupuncture establishments, tanning salons and massage establishments may operate while adhering to guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

For the Governor’s presentation, click HERE.

Additional actions the state has taken to respond to COVID-19: