Food distribution this Saturday in Apopka, 10am

Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits, is partnering with State Senator Randolph Bracy (District 11), Apopka High School PTSA, the Apopka Area Concern Citizens Coalition, and other nonprofits to distribute food to 500 families in the Apopka community.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

WHO: Farm Share, State Senator Randolph Bracy (District 11), Apopka High School PTSA, Apopka Area Concern Citizens Coalition

WHAT: Food distribution to over 500 families in Apopka

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 23rd from 10 a.m. until supplies last

WHERE: 800 Wells Street, Apopka, Fla. 32712

With more than 3.4 million families suffering from food insecurity throughout Florida, Farm Share meets the everyday hunger needs of Floridians by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections. Farm Share currently serves all 67 counties in Florida. Since its inception, Farm Share has distributed more than 707 million pounds of food, with a value of more than 1.3 billion dollars. In 2020 alone, Farm Share distributed more than 104 million pounds of food and served more than 86 million meals to Floridians. For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org.

Bracy hosted 12 food distributions across his district in 2020, which equated to feeding approximately 3,000 families and distributing 300,000 pounds of food.