A Publix Super Markets spokesperson confirmed on Thursday, July 2, 2020 that an employee at an Apopka store location has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

According to Media Relations Manager for Publix, Nicole Krause, when asked about the two Apopka Publix locations, store #501 and #227, she wrote, “There has not been a confirmed case at store 501, however we have had a confirmed case at store 227.”

The Apopka Publix that has a confirmed case, #227, is the Hunt Club Corners store located at 540 S Hunt Club Blvd Apopka, 32703.

Publix store #501 that has NOT had a confirmed case to date is the Wekiva Plaza location, 1545 Rock Springs Rd, Apopka, 32712.

The Publix protocol for employees who test positive for COVID-19 is that they quarantine and receive paid leave for 14 days to recover from the illness.

“As an essential service provider, the health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities are our top priority,” Krause said in a statement. “We are proud of how our dedicated associates are taking care of our customers and each other through this unprecedented and challenging time. And, we thank our customers for continuing to trust us with providing them with the goods and services they need.”

Krause continued, “Like other essential service providers, we have seen our own associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19. Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities.

The testing and reporting of cases by health departments varies widely state-by-state. As a result, we cannot fully and accurately report cases in real time, but we have been, and will continue to be, keenly focused on intensive, ongoing protective measures in all our stores.”

Krause explained that those efforts are conducted with guidance from the CDC, local and state health departments and include:

• A heightened ongoing disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers.

• Continued cleaning and sanitization of stores.

• Quarantine and paid leave for 14 days for any associate who tests positive for COVID-19 to recover from the illness.

• Notification, quarantine and paid leave for up to 14 days for associates who have been in close contact with the associate who tests positive for COVID-19.

• The installation of plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores.

• In-store signage and public address announcements reminding customers and associates of social distancing.

• Visual reminders of appropriate six-foot spacing via marked lines at registers.

• Adjusted store hours to allow more time to conduct additional disinfection measures and restock shelves.

Weekly updates will be pursued with Publix going forward.