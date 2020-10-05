From the City of Apopka

Duke Energy crews will be pruning trees along electric lines located within the Apopka municipal area boundaries during the fourth quarter of 2020. Homeowners will receive their own notification from Duke Energy prior to planned trimming events.

Typically, crews start at the substation and work their way out/down the line. The tree crews will be cleaning up all debris associated with maintenance activities. However, debris resulting from storm damage or other events unrelated to maintenance activities is the responsibility of the homeowners. Part of the pruning activity will occur on lateral lines, some of which will require climbing in rear lot areas. This notification constitutes the notice required by Florida Statute 163.3209 from Duke Energy.

Trees are a leading cause of power outages. Duke Energy’s progressive tree care practices help minimize outages during storms, where it works to balance needs for reliable electric power with sensitivity for the environment. Duke Energy Florida has been recognized for its tree care practices with the distinctive Tree Line USA designation from The National Arbor Day Foundation for 13 consecutive years. Duke Energy works to balance the need for reliable electric power with sensitivity for the environment and tree health. Tree crews use a technique known as directional pruning, which is endorsed by The National Arbor Day Foundation and the International Society of Arboriculture. Qualified employees are supervised by certified arborists.

To learn more about Duke Energy’s tree care practices please visit their website.

Please note: The information provided is for the Apopka municipal area. Homeowners will receive their own notification from Duke Energy prior to planned trimming events.