Second hike to $15 slated for January 1st, 2021

Taking a strategic, business approach to staying competitive in an increasingly tight job market, the Orange County Clerk of Courts Office increased its minimum hourly wage to $14 for both full- and part-time workers, effective January 1, 2020. The pay hike, which amounted to a nearly 16% increase, benefits more than 75 hourly employees. It is part of a phased-in process to ultimately elevate the Office’s minimum hourly wage to $15 on January 1, 2021.

“Our work requires committed and compassionate people, and our goal is to become the employer of choice in Central Florida,” said Tiffany Moore Russell, Orange County Clerk of Courts. “In order to do that, we must proactively respond to the market and remain competitive. This means not only attracting new talent but also retaining existing employees who have valuable institutional knowledge. Raising the hourly wage was a bold move for us – one that was made possible due to budget relief from the legislature – and we intend to sustain our investment in the people we hire and make our office an attractive place to work. We take our commitment to Orange County residents very seriously, and we’re looking for dedicated candidates who will do the same. We want people to build their careers here.”

In addition to increasing the minimum hourly wage, the Orange County Clerk of Courts offers its 430-plus employees a robust benefits package that includes health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance, as well as mental health support through an Employee Assistance Plan, family and medical leave, and a generous vacation policy, among others.

“This wage increase is about acknowledging the value of what this job entails,” added Clerk Russell. “Our clerks handle sensitive matters and cases daily. What they do makes a difference in the lives of Orange County residents.”