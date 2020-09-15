From the Orange County Clerk of Courts

Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell invites you to attend the next virtual edition of their Legal Matters Forum – Child Support and Family Law on Thursday, September 17, 2020. The forum will be held on the Zoom platform from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This forum will provide information and answer questions about child support. Featured topics will include a roles and services overview of the Clerk’s Office and the Department of Revenue, a perspective from a judge, and an interactive question and answer panel.

Legal Matters was created as a service for the public to make legal information more easily accessible. “These forums are one of the best ways to give our citizens more access to justice and access to the information they have the right to know,” said Clerk Russell.

All forums are free to attend. This forum is in a series of free legal education seminars Clerk Russell has conducted since 2015. Other free forums have focused on topics such as evictions, divorce, public records, and foreclosure.

For more information, and to register for this Legal Matters forum, go to www.myorangeclerk.com.