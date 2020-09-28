From the Central Florida Christian Chamber of Commerce

Central Florida Christian Chamber’s Professional Development Series kicks off with Arnold Smalley, CEO, Small World Solutions, Inc., leading “Building Our Cultural Competency” on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 12-1 p.m.

The event will be in-person and online. The in-person session is at eXp Realty’s state-of-the-art training center in Maitland; the online session is via Zoom.

Arnold Smalley, also known as Arnel Smalls, retired from the Department of Justice after serving 25 years as a government special agent. To share his exceptional skills in the art of overcoming adversity and conflict resolution, Smalley started Small World Solutions, Inc. (SmallWorldSolutions.net). The firm’s motivational, innovative, and interactive programs include diversity; inclusion; conflict resolution; customer service; sexual harassment prevention; workplace violence prevention; leadership; and more.

“We can have differences within our own families, social groups, communities, and so on, and still find common ground to address challenges and create optimal team functioning,” Smalley said. “When we recognize, understand, and accept that individuals may see things differently, we can all grow in our competency abilities. This is a lifelong process.”

This life- and business-changing event is a members-only benefit of the Central Florida Christian Chamber of Commerce. For complete membership details and to join, visit CFChristianChamber.com/join.

No charge to Chamber members; registration is required. Visit CFChristianChamber.com to reserve your space; attendance and/or login details will be emailed to you. Those attending in-person are welcome to bring a brown bag lunch.

Central Florida Christian Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization for Christian businesses across Central Florida and beyond. Our mission is to build Kingdom, build Business, and build Community through engagements and greater exposure in the business community. For additional information, visit CFChristianChamber.com.