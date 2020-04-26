From CareerSource Central Florida

With COVID-19 pandemic still impacting global and local communities, CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) is helping career seekers and businesses even more, including a $1M investment earmarked for temporary, paid internships for displaced workers, businesses and select non-profit organizations. CSCF is providing current job listings, virtual job fairs, applicant screening and candidate referrals and has also launched new virtual workshops and an e-learning program to provide additional options for career seekers throughout Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Sumter counties during this time.

“Since mid-March, CSCF has seen an increase of more than 25,000 people accessing our system, with more than 60 percent of them engaging in some type of job search activity with us. The support we provide to our region’s businesses has also increased and, in the past two weeks alone, we have seen a 50% increase in services, with nearly 200 new businesses interacting with us,” said CSCF Chief Operations Officer Mimi Coenen. “We know that not only the demand is high for our customized services, but the future of our region

depends on us now more than ever, and we are committed to stepping up to help during these most unprecedented times.”

For Businesses

Recruiting support by listing open positions, virtual job fairs, applicant screening and more,

CSCF is proactively building relationships and has provided assistance to nearly 200 employers in the past week alone for their hiring needs. The hiring businesses mainly comprised of Trade and Logistics, IT, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction and Finance sectors.

Among the companies with mass hiring efforts, Faneiul alone is looking to hire 250 career seekers as Customer Service Representatives to support the Department of Economic Opportunity with unemployment calls. To see and learn how to post job openings,

click here.

For Career Seekers

Skill UP E-Learning Program

As a complementary service to career seekers, CSCF has partnered with Metrix Learning to give them access to a library of over 5,000 online e-learning programs. The state’s stay-at-home order is the perfect time career seekers to ‘skill-up’ on existing skills or learn new ones for future opportunities. Explore here.

Businesses and Career Seekers

Paid Internships

For career seekers, a paid internship serves as temporary work as they wait to land their desired career or return from a furlough. For businesses, CSCF helps staff their business at no cost to them. CSCF has fostered the hiring of laid off hospitality employees who had been among the most impacted. There are now more than 100 dislocated workers serving 4Roots Foundation, United Against Poverty and Center for Independent Living in Osceola County, respectively. Employers and workers interested in internship can call 1-800-757-4598 or send email to COVID19Internships@Careersourcecf.com. For more information, click here.

Virtual Workshops

CSCF has launched a series of virtual workshops tailored to both career seekers and employers. The virtual workshops will provide the same engaging and interactive experiences as its one-on-one appointments without leaving home. Register Now and Get More Information!

Extended Help

The Department of Economic Opportunity is the state agency that processes Reemployment Assistance. Although CSCF is a separate entity from DEO, and CSCF does not have oversight of the reemployment benefits program, CSCF have agreed to support DEO recently through the distribution of paper applications at all its Career Center locations and downtown Orlando office.

Career seekers and businesses can reach CSCF for one-on-one consultations about talent needs and training assistance through contacting 1-800-757-4598 and or by completing a consultation request online via www.careersourcecentralflorida.com.