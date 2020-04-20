|
Business and technology responses
|From The Hustle
|For some of us, putting on hard pants (or, let’s face it, any pants) to go to work feels like a throwback to the Olden Times of… last month. But someday, we will have to go back to the office.
It’s probably going to look a LOT different when we do.
Welcome to the socially distant workplace
Governments around the world are flirting with the idea of reopening their economies, and businesses are getting ready for when the day comes.
Widespread testing will be the key to safe reopenings. Protocol projected that employer-sponsored testing and tracing programs could become the norm in Silicon Valley.
The real-estate giants Cushman & Wakefield developed a concept for a 6 Feet Office at their Amsterdam HQ. The company has all sorts of ideas for encouraging you to keep your distance and keep things clean.
At least in the short term, the days of cramming workers next to each other in rows of computer workstations are probably over.
It’s about more than just office feng shui
Your commute could look a lot different, and so could your interactions with your coworkers:
The biggest changes could involve things you can’t see
Amol Sarva, CEO of Knotel, a flexible office space company, told Bloomberg that America’s workplaces will be made “antiviral” — through things like stricter cleaning protocols and better ventilation.