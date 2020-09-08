Floridan aquifer conditions are normal or high across the District. Lake Apopka’s water level increased 0.2 foot to 66 feet, matching its regulation schedule for August.

From St. Johns River Water Management District

August brought above-average rainfall across much of the St. Johns River Water Management District and shrank a 12-month rainfall deficit in Putnam, St. Johns and Flagler counties.

A full report outlining hydrological conditions was presented at the District’s September Governing Board meeting. Highlights included:

Rainfall

Districtwide, August rainfall was 0.9 inch above the long-term average of 7 inches.

While Brevard and Indian River counties were in a drier zone, Indian River had the only countywide rainfall total that was below average, receiving 1.4 inches less than its long-term August average.

Counties receiving the most rainfall in August were Duval and Marion, both of which exceeded 9 inches of rain.

Districtwide, the cumulative rainfall total over the last 12 months is 49 inches, which is 2 inches below the long-term average.

Putnam, Flagler and St. Johns counties benefited from above-average rain, but it did not erase their 12-month deficits.

Counties with the greatest long-term deficits are Indian River, St. Johns and Putnam. Each have had less than 45 inches of rain over the last 12 months.

Groundwater

Upper Floridan aquifer conditions (groundwater levels) at the end of August were in the normal or high range throughout most of the District.

Groundwater levels are at the 69th percentile districtwide. This means that since 1980, aquifer levels have been higher than they are now about 31 percent of the time.

Surface water flows

Surface water flow conditions in the St. Johns River’s headwaters were in the average range for this time of year.

Flow in the headwaters at the Melbourne station was 771 million gallons per day (mgd) on Sept. 1, which is in the 65 th percentile of flow conditions for this time of year.

percentile of flow conditions for this time of year. Orlando-area tributaries were in the average or slightly above average flow ranges.

Flow conditions in central Florida were in the high range on Sept. 1, with the DeLand station reporting 3.56 billion gallons per day (bgd), or in the 79 th percentile, while the Satsuma station reported 6.9 bgd (81 st percentile).

percentile, while the Satsuma station reported 6.9 bgd (81 percentile). At the Wekiva River near Sanford, flows were 253 mgd (77 th percentile).

percentile). Flows in the Ocklawaha River near Conner were 690 mgd (58 th percentile).

percentile). Flows in the St. Marys River near Macclenny were 342 mgd (53rd percentile).

Lake levels

Lake Brooklyn water levels decreased 0.4 foot to 100.4 feet in August.

Lake Weir increased 0.2 foot to 53 feet during August.

Lake Apopka’s water level increased 0.2 foot to 66 feet, matching its regulation schedule for August.

At 21. 7 feet, Blue Cypress Lake levels changed little during the month and remain consistent with its regulation schedule. Keeping water levels low in the Upper St. Johns River Basin helps the District prepare for greater rainfall during the tropical season.

Spring flows

The mean monthly flow at Silver Springs decreased to 616 cubic feet per second (cfs), or 398 mgd. This represents a 29 cfs decrease compared to July.

At the Blue Spring station in Volusia County, the mean monthly flow was recorded at 150 cfs, or 97 mgd, which is within the normal range for the time of year.

At Rock Springs, the monthly mean flow was 61 cfs (39 mgd), an increase of 2 cfs compared to July.

Mean monthly flow at Wekiwa Springs was 66 cfs (43 mgd), an increase of 2 cfs.

To learn more about rainfall totals and other hydrologic data collected, visit sjrwmd.com.

