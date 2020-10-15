Virtual event takes place Oct. 20-24, 2020

From Audubon Florida

Audubon Florida hosts it’s premier conservation event to be held virtually Oct. 20-24. Under the theme “Reimagining Audubon Florida: A Call for Inclusive Conservation,” grassroots leaders from around the state will have the opportunity to connect with Audubon’s professional staff and partners to grow their knowledge and skills to protect Florida’s precious natural resources.

For decades, Audubon Florida has gathered its staff, members, partners, and other stakeholders under one roof for an in-person celebration of the prior year’s accomplishments and a look ahead at coming priorities. Due to the pandemic, 2020 marks the first time ever the event is slated to be held virtually. The virtual format encourages participation by anyone, anywhere.

“This has been a challenging and unique year,” says executive director Julie Wraithmell, “But also one that has forced us to do better, and be better. Because we can’t all be together this fall, we are bringing Assembly to your living room!”

This year’s virtual event will include learning sessions, panel discussions, a chapter celebration, and field trips via video with a theme of inclusive conservation. The Keynote Presentation by J. Drew Lanham, Ph.D., author, poet, and wildlife biologist, will tie it all together.

Lanham, on the board of Audubon South Carolina, writes and speaks about conservation, science, and his work in the outdoors. In 2019 he was awarded the National Audubon Society’s Dan W. Lufkin Prize for Environmental Leadership, which recognizes “individuals who have dedicated their entire lives to the environment.”

In his keynote address, Dr. Lanham will discuss his experiences as a Black birder, his work in the conservation field, and his vision for the future.

Spanish language and American Sign Language translation are available.

Find details and registration at https://fl.audubon.org/assembly.

Find our online program here.

