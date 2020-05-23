From the City of Apopka
The City of Apopka and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10147 would like to invite the public to join them as the City honors the lives and legacy of our fallen military heroes on Monday, May 25, 2020, in observance of Memorial Day.
This service will begin promptly at 11 AM at the Veterans Memorial located at the Edgewood / Greenwood Cemetery located at 141 South Edgewood Drive, Apopka, FL 32703.
Please social distance at the event. In addition, the use of masks are encouraged out of respect for our elderly citizens in attendance.
Interested in decorating a gravesite? Here are the City’s guidelines:
- Artificial or fresh cut flowers may be placed in a metal or plastic vase at the top/head of the space at any time. However, they will be discarded when wilted, faded, broken, or anything of a similar nature.
- Sprays, wreaths and baskets made from fresh cut flowers will be allowed up to two weeks, or when they no longer conform to the decorum of the cemetery, or become a safety hazard.
- Items placed on cemetery spaces in celebration of a holiday must be removed within ten (10) days following the holiday, with the exception of Christmas which items must be removed within thirty (30) days following the holiday.
- Fences around burial spaces are strictly prohibited. Fences installed will be removed by the City and may not be replaced.
- The planting of any kind of trees, vines or shrubs is strictly prohibited without approval of the cemetery personnel.
- Burial space owners/heirs are responsible for the appearance of their burial space; however, the City reserves the right to regulate the method of decorating burial spaces and reserves the right, without notice, to prohibit, or remove benches, chairs, settees, hanging plant hooks, vases, artificial flowers, ceramic figurines, picture frames containing glass, grave corners, toys, or any articles that do not conform to the decorum or rules and regulations of the cemetery, or becomes a safety hazard.