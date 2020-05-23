From the City of Apopka

The City of Apopka and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10147 would like to invite the public to join them as the City honors the lives and legacy of our fallen military heroes on Monday, May 25, 2020, in observance of Memorial Day.

This service will begin promptly at 11 AM at the Veterans Memorial located at the Edgewood / Greenwood Cemetery located at 141 South Edgewood Drive, Apopka, FL 32703.

Please social distance at the event. In addition, the use of masks are encouraged out of respect for our elderly citizens in attendance.

Interested in decorating a gravesite? Here are the City’s guidelines: