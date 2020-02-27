Apopka resident Mike McGraw, RE/MAX Central Realty, has been named the Orlando Regional Realtor Association’s 2019 Realtor of the Year recipient.

The honor is ORRA highest award and recognizes outstanding volunteer contributions on behalf of the association and the Realtor membership. McGraw is a past president of ORRA and currently holds the elected position of Florida Realtors’ Treasurer; he is running for election to the state organization’s 2021 vice president position.

“ORRA is truly grateful for Mike’s past leadership in the Realtors Political Action Committee and in the governmental affairs arena,” says Awards Task Force Chairman and 2017 Realtor of the Year recipient Chere Roane, Nicole-Hudson Realty Corp. “Now we proudly support Mike as he seeks election for Florida Realtors’ Vice President and embarks on an exciting journey of succession to president-elect then president.”

The Realtor of the Year honor was just one of many presented during the ORRA Recognition and Annual Awards luncheon at Mango’s Tropic Café on February 19, 2020. Additional awards included:

Association Educator of the Year Award – Cynthia DeLuca, ERA Grizzard Real Estate, for demonstrating excellence in teaching and in commitment of service to the association.

Chairman of the Year Award – Dore Baratta, BHHS Florida Realty, for focusing on the association’s goals; maintaining accurate committee records; conducting committee meetings in a professional manner; and demonstrating traits of a leader of the association.

Grant Clarke Volunteer of the Year Award – Lesley Wilson VanGoethem, Innovative Realty Solutions Group, for demonstrating leadership and commitment to the fulfillment of the association’s strategic plan through volunteer committee work and activities.

Pillar of the Community Award – Apopka resident Robert Caldwell, Caldwell Realty Services, for demonstrating exceptional community service and outreach.

Realtor Rising Star of the Year – Orlando Montero, Alpha R.E. of Central Fl LLC, for offering exemplary contributions of service, time, and commitment to the association.

Walter Rose Lifetime Member – Hemendra Thakkar, International Professional Services Corporation, for rendering exceptional and unusual service to the association.

Affiliate Member of the Year – Jody Seltzer, Celebration Title Group, for providing outstanding contributions of service, time, and commitment to the association.

Affiliate Rising Star of the Year – Keith Bertrand, Fairwinds Credit Union, for providing outstanding contributions of service, time, and commitment to the association.