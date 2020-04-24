From the Department of Health in Orange County Newsroom

With the success of the first round of testing, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County (DOH-Orange) announces a second round of free, mobile COVID-19 Testing in Orange County.

Residents of Orange County, Florida can secure an appointment for testing by calling DOH-Orange’s COVID-19 Call Center at 407-723-5004. The Call Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

There is no criteria for testing, however, appointments are required and individuals must be 18 years and older. Testing activities will sustain as long as supplies last.

Individuals can walk to the drive-through testing sites; however, they must have an official appointment provided by the Call Center. We ask individuals with an appointment to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before their scheduled time.

DOH-Orange is partnering with Orange County Government, the City of Orlando, the City of Apopka, and Orange County Public Schools to facilitate the testing.

Mobile Testing Dates and Locations:

Monday, April 27, 2020 – West Orange Park, (rescheduled from April 24, 2020)

150 Windermere Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 – Apopka High School

555 Martin Street, Apopka, FL 32712

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 – Camping World Stadium,

1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando, FL 32805

Thursday, April 30, 2020 – Barnett Park,

4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

Friday, May 1, 2020 – Jay Blanchard Park,

2451 N. Dean Road, Orlando, FL 32817