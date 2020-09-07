On a beautiful Tuesday morning in 2001, America experienced its worst tragedy since Pearl Harbor. And on Friday morning this week, Apopka will remember.

On September 11th, 2001, two commercial airliners departed Logan International Airport in Boston bound for Los Angeles. On board each plane were five hijackers from the terrorist group al-Qaeda. The terrorists diverted the planes to New York City and slammed them into the North and South towers of the World Trade Center.

Police officers, firefighters, and first responders ran into the fire and smoke and rubble that the twin towers had become in an attempt to save those left trapped and injured in the buildings.

The attacks killed 2,996 people and injured over 6,000 others, not to mention the numerous lives that have been lost since that date from complications due to the attack. It was the worst attack on US soil since Pearl Harbor and the deadliest incident for firefighters and law enforcement officers in the history of the United States.

And Friday, 19 years after this national tragedy, the city of Apopka will pay tribute to the memory of them all.

Residents, elected officials, and first responders from the Apopka Fire and Police Departments are invited to attend the 9/11 memorial event on the lawn of City Hall, with the 9/11 memorial as backdrop.

The memorial event will begin at 8:30am and end at 9:00am. The flag will be lowered to half-staff, as we all remember 9/11.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will also be live streaming of the service on the city’s YouTube channel.