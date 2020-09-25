From the City of Apopka

The Apopka Farmers Market will be returning to Kit Land Nelson Park on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5:30 PM to 8 PM.

The Market will include:

Fall crops (squash, pumpkins, and more).

Local variety of food and crafts.

The Debbie Turner Foundation and information about October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Get all of your fall goodies at the Apopka Farmers Market!

COVID-19 Information

Health and safety measures will be in place, including social distancing, hand sanitizer at every booth, and mask usage is required by all vendors.