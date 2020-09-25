From the City of Apopka
The Apopka Farmers Market will be returning to Kit Land Nelson Park on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5:30 PM to 8 PM.
- Fall crops (squash, pumpkins, and more).
- Local variety of food and crafts.
- The Debbie Turner Foundation and information about October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Get all of your fall goodies at the Apopka Farmers Market!
COVID-19 Information
Health and safety measures will be in place, including social distancing, hand sanitizer at every booth, and mask usage is required by all vendors.