Photo by Shelley Pauls on Unsplash

From the City of Apopka

The Apopka Farmers Market will be returning to Kit Land Nelson Park on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5:30 PM to 8 PM.

The Market will include: 

  • Fall crops (squash, pumpkins, and more).
  • Local variety of food and crafts.
  • The Debbie Turner Foundation and information about October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Get all of your fall goodies at the Apopka Farmers Market!

COVID-19 Information

Health and safety measures will be in place, including social distancing, hand sanitizer at every booth, and mask usage is required by all vendors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here