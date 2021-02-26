From the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce
Dionne, Kendig-Schrader take the helm
As your chamber continues its search for its president & CEO, the Board of Directors formally approved the next two years of volunteer leadership for our chamber.
After our current chair Tim Clark finishes his term in December, 30-year Apopka area resident Pam Dionne will take over the reins as chair of the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce. Dionne is the co-owner and vice president of STE Electrical Systems, a local small business providing electrical services to our region since 1989!
And in January 2023, Julie Kendig-Schrader, an attorney with Greenberg Traurig, will succeed Dionne will take over as chair.
Kendig-Schrader represents many of Apopka’s commercial and industrial landowners. She has been listed in The Best Lawyers in America for Environmental Law; Litigation – Land Use and Zoning; Real Estate Law for the past 14 years.
“Working closely with both of these women as we search for our new president has shown a lot of us how impactful both of them will be for our chamber in the coming years,” Clark says. “I’m looking forward to working with them and helping them succeed in every way possible.”
Legislative Agenda Preview
Yesterday, we held our very successful 2021 Legislative Preview. Thank you so much to all of our members who came to this event and showed support for your chamber.
A special thank you to our representatives: Kamia Brown, Keith Truenow, and Scott Plakon for their insight. Thank you to Chris Dawson with GrayRobinson for moderating our panel discussion.
And, thank you to our sponsors: AdventHealth, GrayRobinson, Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, Orlando Health, University of Central Florida, and Duke Energy.
One of the key elements of our Legislative Preview was the unveiling of our Legislative Agenda, a framework of key issues and legislation your chamber is following for you.
Make sure you are familiar with our Legislative Agenda. We will be calling for you to act to make sure your businesses will prosper after this session has ended.
Upcoming Events
We look forward to seeing you this month as your Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce truly kicks into gear for live, in-person networking.
Register now for the following events by clicking on them:
- New Member Orientation, Tuesday, March 9, 2021: Need a refresher course or just want to welcome our new members? Join us as we open this up to the public with limited space!
- Breakfast & Learn, Tuesday, March 23, 2021: Learn how supplier diversity can help impact your business positively with our guest speaker Ana Maria Quintero Lowry President and C.E.O. of A & P International.
- Diversity & Inclusion Seminar Series, Thursday, March 25, 2021: Kick-start this five-week course on how to ensure your company mirrors the fabric of our community.