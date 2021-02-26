From the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce

Dionne, Kendig-Schrader take the helm

As your chamber continues its search for its president & CEO, the Board of Directors formally approved the next two years of volunteer leadership for our chamber.

After our current chair Tim Clark finishes his term in December, 30-year Apopka area resident Pam Dionne will take over the reins as chair of the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce. Dionne is the co-owner and vice president of STE Electrical Systems, a local small business providing electrical services to our region since 1989!

And in January 2023, Julie Kendig-Schrader, an attorney with Greenberg Traurig, will succeed Dionne will take over as chair.

Kendig-Schrader represents many of Apopka’s commercial and industrial landowners. She has been listed in The Best Lawyers in America for Environmental Law; Litigation – Land Use and Zoning; Real Estate Law for the past 14 years. “Working closely with both of these women as we search for our new president has shown a lot of us how impactful both of them will be for our chamber in the coming years,” Clark says. “I’m looking forward to working with them and helping them succeed in every way possible.”