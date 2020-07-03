Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending June 27th

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending June 27th shows eight burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 1 – Business
  • 1 – Residential
  • 6 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:

DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION

 

6/21/2020 8:01 am

BUSINESS

1500 BLOCK W ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL

 

6/23/2020 11:04 am

VEHICLE

900 BLOCK W ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL

 

6/25/2020 12:58 pm

VEHICLE

1400 BLOCK CRAWFORD DR

 

6/25/2020 3:37 pm

VEHICLE

1900 BLOCK MEADOW CREST DR

 

6/25/2020 8:37 pm

RESIDENCE

900 BLOCK SADDLEBACK RIDGE RD

 

6/26/2020 2:41 am

VEHICLE

600 BLOCK PARKER LEE LP

 

6/26/2020 8:00 am

VEHICLE

500 BLOCK FORSYTH CREEK CT

 

6/26/2020 9:45 am

VEHICLE

800 BLOCK LAKE JACKSON CIR

