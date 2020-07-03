Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending June 27th
The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending June 27th shows eight burglaries reported in Apopka.
Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:
- Remove all valuables from your vehicle
- Lock your car doors
The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:
- 1 – Business
- 1 – Residential
- 6 – Vehicle
Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:
|
DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION
|
|
6/21/2020 8:01 am
|
BUSINESS
|
1500 BLOCK W ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL
|
|
6/23/2020 11:04 am
|
VEHICLE
|
900 BLOCK W ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL
|
|
6/25/2020 12:58 pm
|
VEHICLE
|
1400 BLOCK CRAWFORD DR
|
|
6/25/2020 3:37 pm
|
VEHICLE
|
1900 BLOCK MEADOW CREST DR
|
|
6/25/2020 8:37 pm
|
RESIDENCE
|
900 BLOCK SADDLEBACK RIDGE RD
|
|
6/26/2020 2:41 am
|
VEHICLE
|
600 BLOCK PARKER LEE LP
|
|
6/26/2020 8:00 am
|
VEHICLE
|
500 BLOCK FORSYTH CREEK CT
|
|
6/26/2020 9:45 am
|
VEHICLE
|
800 BLOCK LAKE JACKSON CIR