Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending December 14th

The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending December 14th shows three burglaries reported in Apopka.

Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:

  1. Remove all valuables from your vehicle
  2. Lock your car doors

The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:

  • 0 – Business
  • 3 – Residential
  • 0 – Vehicle

Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:

  DATE/TIME TYPE LOCATION
12/12/2019 4:07 pm RESIDENCE  1100 BLOCK TIMBERLINE RD 
12/12/2019 4:10 pm RESIDENCE  400 BLOCK LAKE BRIDGE LN 
12/13/2019 1:00 pm RESIDENCE  1600 BLOCK CHATHAM CIR 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here