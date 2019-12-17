Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: Week Ending December 14th
The Apopka Burglary Report for the week ending December 14th shows three burglaries reported in Apopka.
Chief Michael McKinley of the Apopka Police Department tells us that many vehicle burglaries could have been prevented if everyone remembers to do just two things:
- Remove all valuables from your vehicle
- Lock your car doors
The breakdown of the burglaries reported to the Apopka Police Department last week:
- 0 – Business
- 3 – Residential
- 0 – Vehicle
Here is a list of the burglaries, along with their date, time, type, and location:
|DATE/TIME
|TYPE
|LOCATION
|12/12/2019 4:07 pm
|RESIDENCE
|1100 BLOCK TIMBERLINE RD
|12/12/2019 4:10 pm
|RESIDENCE
|400 BLOCK LAKE BRIDGE LN
|12/13/2019 1:00 pm
|RESIDENCE
|1600 BLOCK CHATHAM CIR