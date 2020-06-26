Apopka zipcodes 32703 and 32712 saw an increase of positive cases by 39% and 35%, respectively in the last 12 days

From staff reports and the Florida Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health has reported 8,942 new cases to the Florida COVID-19 Dashboard, bringing the total positive test count to 122,960 cases as of the June 25th report.

It is the highest single day report on record in Florida.

Here’s a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported by the state each day for the past week:

June 19 : 3,822

: 3,822 June 20: 4,049

4,049 June 21: 3,494

3,494 June 22: 2,926

2,926 June 23: 3,286

3,286 June 24 : 5,508

: 5,508 June 25: 5,004

5,004 Today: 8,942

Statewide hospitalizations­­­ are at 13,987, an increase of 212.

13.5% of new cases tested positive, which is the second highest percentage on record. There were 71,433 tests administered, which is the highest single day of testing on record.

3,366 people have died from the virus, an increase of 39 over the day before.

Orange County COVID-19 stats, including Apopka zipcodes

There are currently 6,648 positive COVID-19 cases in Orange County, up from 3,024 from June 14.

Hospitalizations are at 432 COVID-19 positive patients, up from 369 from June 14. And deaths are currently at 55 in Orange County, up from 46 twelve days ago.

Specifically in the 32703 zipcode, there has been a jump of positive cases from 126 twelve days ago to 207 today. In the 32712 zipcode that number went from 134 to 208 in the same time frame.