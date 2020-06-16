From AAA

Florida gas prices exceeded $2 a gallon last week, for the first time since March. The state average is now $2.02 per gallon, yet remains 51 cents per gallon less than this time last year.

“The recent upward momentum in pump prices is beginning to stall amid renewed concerns regarding the coronavirus,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Market-watchers are beginning to worry that elevated cases of Covid-19 in Florida and some other states could result in another drop in gasoline demand. For now, gas prices should hold steady this week with the possibility of a slight decline.”

The price of U.S. crude oil declined 8 percent last week. Friday’s closing price of $36.26 per barrel is $3.29 per barrel less than the week before.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.12), Gainesville ($2.07), Ocala ($2.04)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($1.97), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($1.99), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($1.99)

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.102 $2.100 $2.022 $1.866 $2.707 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.018 $2.017 $1.904 $1.765 $2.526 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $1.903 $1.899 $1.794 $1.660 $2.483 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA displays George Floyd mural at company headquarters and pledges to create community involvement and awareness programs that address safety and security

Using its longstanding history of supporting safety and security for the public, specifically in the area of traffic safety, AAA-The Auto Club Group is committing an initial investment of $1 million dollars to create and develop programs aimed at improving social justice and equality in the communities ACG serves in the areas of bias/cultural awareness and diversity.

AAA-ACG delivers traffic safety and drivers education programs to help support safe roadways and safe drivers. In addition, AAA’s iconic School Safety Patrol Program is celebrating 100 years of existence promoting and aiding youth and families in local communities nationwide. The company plans on expanding these programs to help educate and support safety and security during traffic stops and enhance community relations initiatives promoting safety and security for everyone.

“As an organization founded to promote safety and security, AAA believes everyone deserves the equal right to both,” said Joseph J. Richardson, Jr., President and CEO of AAA-ACG.

While still in the early planning phase, AAA-ACG is committed to developing a new division within its organization that will be solely dedicated to promoting racial equity and equality for individuals adversely impacted in our communities. This program will aim to support initiatives that address socioeconomic disparities and advocate for equal justice for African Americans and people of color. AAA-ACG will incorporate these initiatives into their existing programs and implement them throughout its 14-state footprint.

To symbolize this commitment, commuters will see a beautiful glowing mural on the side of AAA – The Auto Club Group’s headquarters building in Dearborn, Michigan; commemorating the late George Floyd, whose senseless death has been the latest rallying cry for real change in social justice across the nation.

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

