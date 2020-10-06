From AAA

Florida gas prices jumped an average of 10 cents per gallon last week. This was the fourth consecutive month that begin with higher gas prices; each one with an average increase of 7-12 cents.

“It’s not uncommon for gas prices to suddenly jump at the end/beginning of the month,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “That’s because many retailers enter into new monthly contracts on fuel deliveries, which can come with a higher price tag. When retailers pass the added cost to the consumer, they do it at the start of the month, then allow the market to dictate the direction of prices from there. The good news for drivers is that during the past few months, we’ve seen fuel prices trickle lower as the month progresses.”

Prices at the pump could follow the same trend as last month. September began with the state average suddenly rising to $2.20 per gallon. By the end of the month, the state average slid back down to $2.09.

On average, September was the most expensive month at the pump since March. The monthly average price in September was $2.15 per gallon. That’s 5 cents per gallon more than what drivers paid in August, yet 30 cents per gallon less than what drivers paid in September 2019.

Today drivers are back to paying $2.19 per gallon. The state average is 9 cents more than a week ago and 1-cent less than this time last month. Despite the recent increase, drivers are still paying 30 cents per gallon less than this time last year.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach ($2.29), Port St. Lucie ($2.22), Ocala ($2.22)

Least expensive metro markets – Tallahassee ($2.09), Crestview ($2.12), Pensacola ($2.13)

