Now we’re well into 2020 how many of your resolutions have fallen by the wayside? Whatever it was, whether changing your job or deciding to take up studying again, it’s important not to give up hope and keep your dreams alive.

Last year, a study by Olivet Nazarene University looked into search engine trends on education and found that it was the MBA degree that was the most searched for a master’s degree during 2019. If this is something you’ve considered, then it might be time to finally take the plunge.

A course like this has a lot to offer students who are straight out of school, as well as those people who are considering a completely fresh approach to their working life.

Sometimes it can really be of benefit to have a strong list of reasons to embark on a new pursuit in life and so here are five ways in which a business degree can help you achieve success.

Joining an MBA Degree

Joining an MBA program is something that some people think about doing, but never make the leap, whilst others grab the opportunity with both hands, enroll and never look back.

The main reasons for wanting to take a course like this often come from a desire to improve and enhance life for the better. Students who take these courses often know they would like to study business but sometimes don’t know in what field or industry.

If you’re currently weighing up your options and don’t know which is the best path for you to take, then one of the best ways of making the initial decision is to sit down with a blank piece of paper and a pen and make a list of all the positives and negatives associated with going back to school to study. If the pros outweigh the cons, then it might be time to take the plunge.

A word about cost. There are many people who think that the expense associated with a degree isn’t worth the risk long term. But they forget that my participating in an MBA course they are automatically opening the doors to better career prospects long term once they graduate. Many people often take work placements with their degree that then become full time jobs after graduation.

If you’re still not convinced, here are five reasons a business degree can help you achieve success.

You’ll learn how management works

An MBA is the right course for you if you want to find out how management in a variety of businesses really works. Working and studying in business means that you’ll have to quickly learn how to manage your own workload and those of other people too. It can often teach you skills in how to deal with challenges and come up with strategies for sorting out problems.

It can help you think creatively

Creativity and business aren’t always easy bedfellows (depending on the industry you work in) but opting to take an MBA course will mean that you’ll often have to come up with new solutions to old problems, or to think outside of the box to resolve existing issues. This can often involve ingenuity or creativity that you didn’t previously think you had.

Watching how other students and mentors operate will give you ideas and inspiration. Real business leaders are more often than not praised for their innovation and creative thought.

It’ll give you a bigger pay check to look forward to

MBA graduates can often look forward to a pay check increase once they’ve completed their studies. It’s estimated that some graduates can earn up to sixty percent more than they received previously.

It can also open up different opportunities in different states, or even countries. For instance, if you live and work in Florida and decide to take an online MBA in Boston then after graduating elect to move there, statistics show that your standard of living may well increase by as much as 38% if you have a job to go to.

Once you have an MBA it means you’re already on the road to a higher standard of employment and living. The skill set you learn can be taken forward and refreshed over time.

Further career advancement once you’ve graduated

The end of your degree doesn’t mean it’s the end of your opportunities to advance yourself. Not only does an MBA mean you stand a greater chance of getting a good job after graduation, but it also means that you’ll be able to make career improvements over time, too.

Many business employers now see an MBA as proof that you’re intelligent and are good at assimilating information and facts, not to mention your ability to develop strategies. It will open doors to bigger and better jobs over longer periods of time.

It’ll help you come up with better strategies and solutions to problems

The prestige that comes with an MBA is one thing, but the fact employers and colleagues will see you as an adept problem solver and strategist is another.

It means that you’ll be the person who sits down to work out how to solve a wide range of business related problems that crop up on a day to day basis. It’ll also mean you become more adept at managing employee issues.

As you learn, you grow, and your skill set will improve. You’ll learn from any mistakes you make and bounce back quicker each time.

An MBA is something that shouldn’t just be considered as a means to an end, or as a qualification that won’t give you a return for all the hard work you put in. It’s something that will offer you long term rewards and a chance to grow, develop and learn. Not only that, you’ll then have the opportunity to share the skills and knowledge you’ve learned along the way, with other up and coming talented individuals who want to start the same career path.