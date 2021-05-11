By Paul Sebastian

Being able to make jewelry is a fun and addictive hobby. It also creates a nice feeling when you can wear what you have created. Making your jewelry by yourself can be economical, especially if you know how and get experience making them. You will also be in a position to create your own desired and unique jewelry style of your own. However, many people have no idea of where to start.

Do you have a passion for making jewelry, but don’t know how to go about it? Here are a few essential DIY tips for jewelry making:

1. Identify the Type of Jewelry You Want

The first key thing in making jewelry is to identify the type of jewelry you want. There is a broad range of options in jewelry making and it can be overwhelming to combine too many pursuits at the same time. Mastering the basics can be a good place to start, but will be too generalized for defining your particular style. To start, choose whether you want to base your style on beaded jewelry, buying wholesale beads for your crafts, or would you prefer clay, leather, or glass? Select the one you are most interested in focusing on and begin; you can try something else later.

2. Look for Good Quality Tools

Make sure you have quality materials and tools, even at the start of making your jewelry. At first, it may seem fine to work with older utensils, or used materials since it may seem economical. But starting off on the right foot with the best quality you can afford will make a difference in the quality of your workmanship and ease of getting the job done. When working with solid tools and material, you’ll appreciate the end result it will create. Investing in quality resources will also make you more keen on continuing your passion of making your own signature jewelry, especially if, right out of the gate it enables you to create something almost perfect!

3. Have a Good Workspace

One thing that makes good craftsmanship is being organized. You don’t want to spend most of your time scheduled for creating, looking for a needed tool or that ideal material instead. For a better flow of work, you need to have an organized, dedicated workspace. Select a room, a drawer, table, or desk that is only specified for your jewelry making. Having all your tools and materials well organized and ready to go will also motivate you in your creativity.

4. Attend a Class

If you are interested in jewelry making but have never tried it before, consider having a professional artisan, or an instructor, guide you through the process. If there is something specific that you want to learn, take a class, either in-person or virtually, and learn a particular technique that will get you further down the road. Often local craft stores or bead shops offer some of these courses for free.

5. Take Risks

One of the biggest and best things you can do is to take a risk. Too often, people are interested in learning a new thing, but taking the risk to spend what’s needed, such as buying wholesale beads or other materials, or taking a desired class, may seem too difficult or expensive. You may also not be willing to risk being a “beginner” and spending your time doing something over and over again until you get it right. But that’s how we learn best. Don’t let yourself become too comfortable with what you already know. Be willing to stretch beyond the familiar and learn new ideas and skills. For good things to come, or for you to go far, you have to be willing to take the risk to take that next step, one after another.