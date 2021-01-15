By Allen Brown

There are countless reasons a parent might look into international schooling options for their child. Contrary to popular belief, international schools aren’t only for ex-pats and ambassadors’ children. International schools educate children from all different backgrounds. The following will explore all the information you need to know about international schooling options before enrolling your child in one.

Before we begin, it’s important to note that every child is different, and no one knows your kid better than you do. Trust your instincts when it comes to selecting the right school, and never be afraid of making changes if something isn’t working out. There is no such thing as one size fits all when it comes to education.

International Schools Follow a Standardized and Respected Curriculum

One of the biggest draws of the international schooling system is a rigorous and well-respected curriculum. International schools follow one of a few research-based curriculums designed to leave graduates with as many options for further education and work regardless of the nation they wish to pursue these studies in.

Graduating from an international school can ensure that your child’s educational history will be accepted and regarded as equal to education in the country where a university is located. For example, if a child attended an international school in Thailand, like rugbyschool.ac.th/, they would be eligible for university entrance in the United Kingdom or America. Of course, each country has its style of examinations, so your child might have to complete, for instance, the SATs, or something equivalent from another country.

Make Sure the School is Accredited

When looking for an international school, you want to make sure that the school you’re considering is accredited. An accreditation program is what ensures that the education your child receives will be accepted by universities around the world. Before enrolling your child, make sure that the school can provide evidence of this and that you understand which nations and institutions accept the accreditation.

International Schools Have Well-Developed Alumni Networks

In addition to broadening university prospects, most international schools have highly active networks of alumni. This means that your child will have connections with a series of graduates who are open and willing to offer guidance, support, information, and connections to many different fields of work. Particularly if your child is seeking an unusual profession or one that is structured around who you know, an alumni network can be an excellent benefit.

International Schools Are Used To a Wide Range of Students

International schools are designed to work with children from a range of backgrounds with different cultural and linguistic experiences. This can be a massive help if you are moving to another country as your child will be with educators who understand how big of a change it can be and what methods help children adjust to their new school.

International Schools Offer Exceptional Extracurriculars and Art Programs

Even though the standardized curriculum could be called rigorous, international schools also understand the importance of a broad education, including art, music, drama, dance, athletics, and other extracurricular activities. International schools often have newer buildings, tools, and features designed to help facilitate the exploration of these interests.

International Schools Offer Developed Language Acquisition Programs

Because of the international nature of these schooling systems, many offer stellar language acquisition programs. Studies have shown that learning languages are good for children’s cognitive development and their overall wellbeing. International schools are designed to help kids flourish, no matter where they decide to work and continue their education in the future. Because of this, there tend to be more options for learning new languages than in traditional public school systems.

Many International Schools Have Boarding Options

Depending on your situation, boarding might be something you’re considering. Boarding involves having a child stay overnight at their school either on weekdays or throughout the full semester. This suits families who want their child to get an excellent education but can’t, for whatever reason, live near enough to the school to make daily drop-offs and pickups possible. Many international schools have boarding options and provide healthy, nutritious meals, and all-hour care.



The above information includes many important factors to consider with international schools before enrolling your child in one. Again, there is no harm in trying out a school with your kid and deciding it’s not the right fit. Every child has their own needs and learning style, and it’s okay if it takes some time to find what works best for you and your family.