By Allen Brown

In a world that is getting more and more concerned about climate change and pollution, reusable water bottles are a small but significant step you can make to improve the ecological situation. After all, although plastic is recyclable, the majority of single-serving plastic bottles still end up on the landfill. That’s why a reusable bottle can represent a perfect solution – they are highly functional, good for the planet, and will keep you hydrated.

However, if you want to start using reusable bottles, there are some things you need to know. Let’s see what are the most important facts about these products before you purchase one.

What Are The Available Materials and Design?

One of the most important decisions you’ll have to make prior to buying a reusable water bottle is the type of material it is made of. As stated by the professional from Iron Flask, if you want something that is built to last while also has an elegant look, stainless steel would be the proper choice. This material ensures your liquid stays at a preferred temperature for a longer time. Cold drinks can stay that way up to 24 hours while hot drinks can stay nice and warm up to 12 hours.

Another perk of using stainless steel bottles is that they look good no matter where you’re going or what you’re doing. They are equally trendy in the hand of an athlete as well as in the hand of a successful businessman. When it comes to materials, another possible option is plastic. These tend to be very flexible and durable, which is why they are also often used by those doing some kind of sports activity.

You can also opt-in for water bottles made of glass. This is a great option given the fact that glass is a natural material and, as such, is great for the storage of food and liquids. However, when making a decision on material, don’t forget that whatever one you choose will affect the weight of the bottle.

The Reasons to Start Using Reusable Bottles

A study published in 2017 in the Science Advances journal states that world oceans and landfills contain around 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic trash, so, deciding to eliminate the use of plastic in your everyday life, or at least keeping it down to a minimum, can affect the global environment. Aside from this, it’s better for your health. Why? Well, single-use bottles have been found to release chemicals into your liquids, and while studies have shown the amounts to be negligibly low, who wants any chemicals entering an otherwise healthy body, when you have an alternative option.

Although they might seem a bit expensive at first, reusable water bottles are actually very budget-friendly in the long run. In the United States, people are spending $5 each week on bottled water. When you start adding up numbers, you will soon realize that reusable bottles as part of your everyday routine definitely pays off. If you choose one that is made of stainless steel, you could pretty much have it for the rest of your life.

The Maintenance of Reusable Bottles

When it comes to reusable bottle maintenance, the experts advise you to wash them after every use or at least once a day. This is certainly more than most people do. Even if all you do is use them for water, bacteria develop in a damp and dark environment such as inside a bottle. Nobody would want to drink from an object that contains germs and bacteria.

The important thing to keep in mind when considering best practice, is that the material used in the making of a reusable bottle doesn’t matter. Germs will flourish in both glass and stainless steel environments with an equal amount of success. Also, the size of the bottle will not make any difference either – they all need to be cleaned.

Disassemble the bottle as much as possible. These will often include a lid, a rubber gasket, and any other part that can be removed. You can wash them in a dishwasher or by hand. If you go for the latter option, all you need is eco-friendly dish soap and a bottle brush. All in all, the whole procedure will last a minute or two. Just make sure you rinse it with hot water and let it air dry.

Special Features

This has become a highly competitive market so it comes as no surprise that more and more manufacturers are adding special features to their products. One of the most popular is a water filter. If you can handle the extra cost, this is certainly a good investment.

If you want to reduce your footprint on the environment while also reducing the harmful effects of single-use bottles on your health, reusable bottles are a way to go. They are highly functional, budget-friendly, and easy to maintain.