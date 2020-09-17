By Max Branson

CBD capsules and CBD pills are quickly becoming one of the most popular ways to consume CBD. While CBD oil tinctures remain the number one product that most people think of when they hear the word CBD, people are increasingly looking for simpler alternatives that offer the same great benefits.

It is often believed that CBD oil tinctures provide the most natural and, therefore, healthiest way to consume CBD on a regular basis. However, this is not true. There are many different options when it comes to CBD products, including edibles, topicals, and super convenient capsules.

The effects of the different CBD products available often come down to quality and how they are made rather than the form in which they are consumed. Products such as CBD capsules can be just as effective and powerful as CBD oil tinctures.

So, let’s take a look at some of the main reasons you might want to try CBD capsules and what they are used for.

#1. Pre and Post-Workout Boost

CBD capsules are perfect for times when you are away from home and need a super quick burst of CBD; for example, before a long workout or afterward when you feel as though your body needs an extra helping hand.

CBD capsules pack down smaller than most other CBD forms, meaning that they can easily be stored in your gym bag ready for when you need them. CBD capsules are also extremely quick and straightforward to consume. Most forms of CBD require some level of measuring whether that be with oil tinctures or topicals creams and balms, but with CBD capsules, all of the hard work has been done for you.

#2. Discreet Natural Supplement

CBD capsules are incredibly discreet, with most looking like a regular supplement and medical capsules. For anyone who needs to take CBD while out and in busy environments, such as work and days out, capsules provide a way to do so without drawing unwanted attention.

Many brands, such as Premium Jane, go the extra mile carefully designing the packaging of their CBD capsules so that they blend in among other supplements. This innovative packaging means that you can confidently take CBD no matter what the situation.

#3. Stress and Anxiety

CBD capsules are so simple to use that they are often considered to be one of the best options for those looking to use CBD as a form of anxiety and stress management. No one wants to be measuring out oil drops or applying CBD topicals when they feel stressed and anxious, but with CBD capsules, all of the hard work has been done for you.

Some people find that measuring out CBD oils and trying to ensure a precise and consistent dose each time can cause anxiety. CBD capsules are the perfect solution to this problem, often made from the same CBD oil as found in tinctures, they contain a precise dosage that experts have worked out using proper equipment.

With CBD capsules, you are able to soak up all of the benefits of CBD oils without having any of the worry, mess, or hard work.

#4. Pain Management on the Go

CBD capsules are so easy to transport and so discreet that they are an excellent way to manage pain while out and about. Many people find that CBD can be a useful tool for controlling pain without always having to rely on more traditional forms of pain medication. Capsules allow you to do so simply and with confidence, knowing that they contain a pre-set CBD dosage.

For those who use CBD as a common form of pain medication, for example, those suffering from chronic pain, capsules can be a great way to top up your CBD levels during the day when away from home. While CBD oils might allow you to quickly provide your body with a large CBD dose in the morning to get your day started, capsules act a top-up throughout the day as your cannabinoid levels drop.

Final Thoughts About the Different Ways CBD Capsules Can Be Used

There are many reasons why people opt for CBD capsules over other forms of CBD. While CBD capsules might not give you the level of dosage control that is possible with oils and topicals, they do allow you to ensure a consistent and reliable dosage with each use easily.

CBD capsules’ main benefit is that they are super discreet and easy to take, making them perfect for those times when you need a stress-free, quick CBD solution. Capsules offer many of the same potential health benefits as other CBD products, including oil tinctures, making them an excellent alternative.