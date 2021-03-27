From the Apopka Police Department

Traffic Homicide Investigators from the Apopka Police department identified a possible suspect and suspect vehicle in the March 24th fatal hit and run investigation on the 300 block of Main Street in Apopka.

The person in question is described as a Hispanic male driving a black 2005 or 2006 model Chrysler 300 passenger car. In the surveillance photos the male is seen wearing a green, white, black/blue long sleeve plaid shirt, a black undershirt that appears to be a tank top, blue jeans and brown boots. The suspect appears to have a medium build, dark hair and wears dark framed glasses.

The public should be on the lookout for a black Chrysler 300 with driver side damage to the front headlamp, hood and fender. Damage to the front windshield was also caused during the crash and the vehicle is missing the driver side mirror.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation and the Apopka Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757 or apdtips@apopka.net.

The APD did not release the name of the victim.

This is an update of a breaking news story and will be updated again as more details are known.